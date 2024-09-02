Georgia high school quarterback recovering in hospital from serious injury
According to a report by CBS 10 Tampa Bay, Bremen High School (Georgia) quarterback Carson Kimball is recovering in a hospital after suffering a serious injury in last week's contest against Bowdon.
"Carson is a winner. He has a long road ahead, but he's a winner," the school said via social media per the report. "He's passed several test[s] the hospital conducted. He's incredibly confident."
"We have the best community! Today we gathered to support our #7 Carson Kimball. Many are asking how our community can show additional support for Carson and his family. There are some organized support efforts being organized. We will communicate early next week on how we can support Carson and his family."
Per the report, Bremen principal Tim Huff said that Kimball was rushed to the hospital and that the athlete had no feeling in his lower body.
"Sometimes you see a hit, and you think it's shock and awe. It wasn't that," Huff said per the report. "But we immediately knew he was hurt. There was no movement at all."
