Georgia high school softball Player of the Week (9/2/2024)
The 2024 Georgia high school softball season continues to roll forward and now it is time to vote for this week's SBLive Georgia High School Softball Player of the Week winner.
Please review our list of nominees and then cast your vote for the athlete you find most deserving.
Congratulations to last week's winner: KeeLee Harris of Dutchtown
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 8th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Amiyah Morrison, Miller Grove
Morrison pitched a perfect game against South Atlanta. She went five innings, didn’t allow a single hit, run or walk and struck out 11 batters. Not only did she carve up South Atlanta’s batters but she did her own damage at the plate going 3-3 with two doubles.
Gwen Hill, Hebron Christian
Hill earned two wins last week improving her record to 13-0. In the win over Stephens County she threw five innings of shutout ball with seven strikeouts and versus East Jackson she went another five innings, only allowing one run and striking out 12 batters.
Amelia Thornton, Heritage
Thornton was lights out on the mound in the win over Central Fellowship. She went five shutout innings with 11 strikeouts and at the plate she went 2-3 with two RBIs.
Gradie Appling, Tattnall Square
Appling was red hot at the plate last week. In three games she went 9-10 with five home runs and 12 RBIs as Tattnall Square went undefeated last week.
Ellie Lenz, Lakeside
Lenz continued her reign of terror at the plate last week. In four games she went 9-13 with a triple, three home runs, and RBIs.
Gracyn Fuller, First Presbyterian Day
Fuller picked up her ninth win of the season as she shut out Brookstone and only allowed one hit in four innings and struck out 10 batters.
Dallas Hill, Creekside
Hill hit three home runs, a triple, two doubles and drove in seven runs last week as Creekside went 3-0.
Amari Burce, East Hall
Burce earned her third win of the season against Westlake. She pitched five innings and struck out a season-high 14 batters.
Milan Torres, Seckinger
Torres must have been seeing the softball as big as a basketball the way she was hitting in the win over Roswell. She had three hits and all of them were homers and drove in seven runs.
Allison Oneacre, Milton
Oneacre had her first multi-home run game with two and drove in five RBIs in the blowout win over Gainesville.
Chloe Peyton, Midtown
Peyton had a great two games at the plate last week. Versus KIPPAC she went 2-3 with a double, home run and two RBIs and versus M.L. King went 3-3 with each hit resulting in a home run.
May Weis, Riverwood
Weis pitched a career-high 9.1 innings versus Lassiter, she only allowed one run and struck out 11 batters.
Baylee Dowdy, Alexander
Dowdy went 3-3 with two singles and her fourth home run of the season.