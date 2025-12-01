Georgia Finally Makes Decision On High School Football Playoff Game
The Georgia high school football playoffs have been at a standstill in Class 5A. But that appears to have been resolved.
The Georgia High School Association announced on Monday that Gainesville High School and Langston Hughes High School will square off on Friday, December 5 in a quarterfinal round contest.
Last month, Gainesville was involved in an on-the-field fight with Brunswick that resulted in 34 players being suspended. However, a judge has overturned the suspensions, meaning all 34 players will be allowed to suit up and play for the Red Elephants, who are 10-2 on the year.
Decision Made To Allow All Suspended Players To Compete For Gainesville
“Georgia High School Association Executive Director Dr. Tim Scott announced that Gainesville and Langston Hughes will play despite the organization’s appeal of the injunction granted to Gainesville High School last Wednesday,” a statement posted on the GSHA X account read. “The judge’s ruling overturned the suspension of 34 Gainesville players who were penalized for leaving the sideline and fighting with Brunswick two weeks ago.
“That means, the Class 5A quarterfinal between Langston Hughes and Gainesville is officially rescheduled for December 5th and the Red Elephants will be able to compete with all of their players.”
Delay Has Altered Schedule For Other Georgia High School Football Playoff Games
GSHA also announced that the planned meeting between Roswell and Thomas County Central on the opposite side of the bracket has been rescheduled. That contest will move to Thursday, December 11 from Friday, December 5.
The winner between Langston Hughes and Gainesville will play the same Thursday, December 11 against Rome. The winner of that contest advances to the state championship game to be played on Wednesday, December 17 inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Officials have flipped the 6A and 5A title games, meaning the 6A game will now take place on Tuesday, December 16.
Gainesville, Langston Hughes Now Have Date To Square Off
Gainesville scored a one-sided victory over Brunswick, 42-0, after besting Dunwoody in the opening round of the Georgia high school football playoffs, 48-3.
The Red Elephants are led by junior quarterback Kharim Hughley, who has 2,203 yards passing and 28 touchdowns. On the ground, fellow junior Nigel Newkirk has 1,425 yards rushing and 19 scores, recording nine games with at least 100 yards on the season.
Langston Hughes is a perfect 12-0 on the year, having bested East Paulding (45-28) and Lee County (49-21) in the postseason.