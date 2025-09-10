GHSA Proposes Major Reclassification Changes to Level the Playing Field in Georgia High School Sports
In a significant shift aimed at leveling the playing field in high school athletics, Georgia sports officials are working to introduce a standardized process that would allow schools with consistently weak sports performance to move into lower competitive classifications.
GHSA moves toward standardized reclassification process
The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) is drafting new guidelines that would replace the current appeals-based system with clearly defined criteria, making it easier for struggling programs to find more appropriate competition.
The reclassification committee, which oversees how schools are divided by size and competitive strength, has faced criticism in recent years for making inconsistent decisions when schools requested to move down in classification. Some appeals were granted, others denied—with no transparent metric guiding those outcomes.
Taking the guesswork out of appeals
“We want to take the guesswork out of it,” GHSA President Jim Finch said. “Schools deserve to know where they stand and what they need to demonstrate if they believe their athletic performance warrants a move.”
Performance-based ideas back on the table
The proposed framework stops short of a full competitive balance mode where schools would automatically move up or down based on success.
But it borrows ideas from that approach. A previous attempt to adopt a performance-based reclassification system was turned down earlier this year, but momentum remains to make at least part of the process more data-driven.
Committee to vote on Oct. 6 after recommendations
The reclassification committee is set to meet on Oct. 5 to finalize its recommendations, with a vote from the GHSA executive committee scheduled for the following day. Any changes approved would go into effect for the 2026–28 classification cycle.
Playoff qualification overhaul under consideration
Beyond reclassification, the committee is also considering major changes to playoff qualification. One proposal would use a ranking or points system to determine playoff teams and seedings, rather than relying entirely on region standings. Region champions would still qualify automatically, but the shift would potentially allow stronger teams from tougher regions to earn a fairer placement.
Changes to classification structure and naming conventions
Additionally, GHSA plans to adjust its classification structure and naming conventions beginning in the 2026–27 academic year.
The current Class 6A would be renamed Class 7A, with other classes restructured to evenly distribute schools. Instead of two divisions within Class A, those schools would be reclassified as Class A and Class 2A, eliminating the split system.
Under the new breakdown, the majority of classifications would include about 15 percent of the state’s more than 460 member schools, though the top two classes - 7A and 6A - would hold slightly fewer.
Creating a fairer competitive environment
The overall goal, officials say, is to create a more competitive and equitable environment across all levels of high school athletics in Georgia.
If adopted, these changes would reshape how schools compete - and could give underperforming programs a much-needed chance to rebuild in a more balanced field.