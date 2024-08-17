Gunshots cancel Georgia high school football game between Laney and Westside
Week 1 of the Georgia high school football season got underway on Friday night with a full slate of games, but one of them ended early with violence occurring outside of the stadium.
According to a report by the Augusta Chronicle's Alexandra Koch, gunshots went off outside of the game between Laney and Westside. Per the report, the game was cancelled in the third quarter. Westside was leading the game 7-6 when it was called.
"At this time, it appears all the gunshots fired occurred outside the stadium," according to the police press release. "Investigators are on scene and no further information will be released at this time."
Per Koch's report, the shooting allegedly happened just after 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of Augusta Court and Blounts Avenue, during the third quarter of the game. No shooting victims have been located, but a search of the surrounding area yielded cartridge casings and property damage, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
The Richmond County School system has not responded to inquiries about Friday night's shooting, according to Koch.
Players, coaches, fans and students ran from the bleachers and took cover after multiple gunshots could be heard outside of the venue. The stadium was evacuated and the game was stopped, and later on cancelled.
This post will be updated with more information.
