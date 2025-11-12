High School

High School on SI Southeast Region Football Rankings — Nov. 12, 2025

Georgia's Grayson is the new No. 1 team in the Southeast Region

René Ferrán

Grayson took over the top spot in the High School on SI Southeast Region rankings from IMG this week.
Grayson took over the top spot in the High School on SI Southeast Region rankings from IMG this week.

We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.

Now, we break it down by region.

The fallout from IMG Academy’s decision to cancel their highly anticipated matchup with St. Frances Academy trickles down to this week’s Southeast Region rankings.

The Ascenders fell five spots in the national rankings and two in the regional rankings to No. 3 behind Georgia powers Grayson and Buford.

Only three of the 10 teams in the Southeast rankings were in action as Florida and Georgia prepped for the start of their postseason tournaments.

Clay-Chalkville began its pursuit of a third Alabama 6A title in five years with a 49-26 victory over Jackson-Olin.

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Southeast Region (Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky).

High School on SI Southeast Region Rankings — Nov. 12, 2025

1. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (10-0) (No. 2 nationally)

Last week: Idle

This week: vs. Norcross, Class 6A playoffs

2. Buford (Ga.) (10-0) (No. 3 nationally)

Last week: Idle

This week: vs. Richmond Hill, Class 6A playoffs

3. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (9-0) (No. 6 nationally)

Last week: Idle

This week: Season over

4. Edna Karr (New Orleans) (10-0) (No. 9 nationally)

Last week: Def. Archbishop Rummel (Metairie, La.) 35-14

This week: Idle (vs. McDonogh #35-Jesuit winner, Division I Select regionals, Nov. 21)

5. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (9-1) (No. 11 nationally)

Last week: Idle

This week: vs. Heritage, Class 5A playoffs

6. Carrollton (Ga.) (10-0) (No. 13 nationally)

Last week: Idle

This week: vs. North Forsyth, Class 6A playoffs

7. Chaminade-Madonna (7-2) (Hollywood, Fla.) (No. 23 nationally)

Last week: Idle

This week: vs. St. John Paul II, Class 1A playoffs

8. Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) (10-0)

Last week: Def. Jackson-Olin (Birmingham, Ala.) 49-26

This week: vs. Gadsden City (Ala.), Class 6A playoffs

9. Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.) (9-0)

Last week: Idle

This week: vs. Knoxville Catholic, Division II Class AAA playoffs

10. West Point (Miss.) (10-0)

Last week: Def. Columbus (Miss.) 49-0

This week: vs. Vicksburg (Miss.), Class 5A Playoffs

Under Consideration

Armwood (Seffner, Fla.)

Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)

McCallie (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

Miami Central (Fla.)

Northwestern (Miami)

Saraland (Ala.)

Thomas County Central (Thomasville, Ga.)

Trinity (Louisville, Ky.)

René Ferrán
RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

