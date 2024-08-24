Live score updates: Creekside (GA) at Westside (SC)
Two Class 4A powers from neighboring states square off in their 2024 high school football season openers, Saturday night in Anderson, South Carolina, as reigning the South Carolina state champion Westside Rams host the Georgia state finalist Creekside Seminoles in a major test for both programs.
Westside by quarterback Cutter Woods, a South Carolina commit who has thrown for 7,756 yards and 77 touchdowns in three seasons as the Rams starter. Creekside is looking to build off an outstanding 13-2 2023 season. Heading into the state championship game, where the Seminoles were defeated by Coffee, the only loss came against eventual national champion Mater Dei (CA).
Stay with SBlive for live updates, big play highlights and analysis throughout the Creekside at Westside game.
1
2
3
4
T
Creekside
Westside
(Refresh for the latest updates)
LIVE UPDATES: CREEKSIDE (GA) VS. WESTSIDE (SC)
PREGAME
- Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET