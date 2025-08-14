High School

Live Updates: Decatur Columbia vs. Cartersville in Week 1 Georgia High School Football game

Class 4A quarterfinalist Cartersville looks to start 2025 season on right note vs. Decatur Columbia

Cody Thorn

Cartersville takes on Decatur Columbia on Thursday evening
A pair of playoff teams in two different classes clash to open the 2025 season in Georgia tonight at Weinman Stadium when Cartersville plays Decatur Columbia.

Cartersville is coming off a 12-1 season last year and was No. 5 in the final state poll last year. They made the quarterfinals and lost 28-26 to North Oconee, the eventual state champions. 

In the 2025 preseason poll, they check in at No. 6 in Class 4A.

The two met last year in Week 1 and Cartersville won 40-0.

Last year, the Columbia Eagles went 5-7 overall and made the Class 2A playoffs. After an 0-6 start, the Eagles got hot late and even won a playoff game and the one it lost — was a 31-24 setback against Pierce County.

Players to Watch From Columbia

  • Nick Hill, RB - He’s the team’s top returning rusher with 97 carries for 522 yards and 5 TDs last year. He has an offer from Kennesaw State.
  • Jermemiah Combs, WR - The senior led the team in catches (26), yards (358) and TDs (6) last fall.
  • Charles Harris, LB — Led the Eagles with 91 tackles last year
  • Roynard Tolbert, LB — Racked up 86 tackles, 18 TFL, and 11 sacks in 2024.
  • Antonio Withers, OL — South Carolina State pledge

Players to Watch From Cartersville

  • Langston Hogg, OL — The 3-star recruit was a first-team all-state pick last year. He’s committed to Tulane.
  • Brady Marchese, WR - Preseason all-state pick by the Touchdown Club of Atlanta, had 44 catches for 1,051 yards and 11 scores last year.
  • Elijah Peeks, DL - The 6-foot-2, 290-pound junior holds 17 Division I offers
  • Nate Russell, QB - Senior threw for 2,497 yards, 28 TDs and completed 64% of his passes last year. Also ran for 320 yards and 6 TDs.

Live Updates

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FINAL

Columbia

0

Cartersville

14

1st Quarter

Cartersville scores on 2nd drive. Nate Russell to Davis Waddell for 3 yards. 6:46 left in 1st quarter. PAT good. Cartersville 7-0

Hurricanes sophomore Kaiden Kent breaks up long pass to force a punt by Columbia. 3:51 left in 1st. Still 7-0 Cartersville. 

Long pass from Russell falls incomplete but a pass interference gives the Canes 15 yards. However, if the PI doesn’t happen, Marchese is gone for a TD. Ball moved to the Eagles’ 42-yard line. 2 minutes left in 1st. 

Braylon Hill with a 42-yard TD on next play with 1:53 left in 1st. Personal Foul after the play against Cartersville. Ramsey Rowell hits PAT to make it 14-0. Cartersville 14-0

