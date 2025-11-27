Stunning Development: GHSA Postpones Gainesville-Langston Hughes Playoff Game
The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) has announced that Friday's Class 5A football state quarterfinal playoff game between Gainesville and Langston Hughes has been postponed indefinitely as it pursues an appeal of Wednesday's court ruling that reversed the association's decision to suspend 35 Gainesville players in the aftermath of Friday's brawl which ended the game between the Red Elephants and Brunswick.
GHSA Announces Its Intention to Appeal a Judge's Ruling
According to multiple media reports, GHSA Executive Director Tim Scott informed Gainesville athletic director Adam Lindsey and Fulton County A.D. Lamarr Glenn, in an email on Wednesday, that "The Georgia High School Association is filing an appeal of the court decision today.”
Delay Creates Questions About the Remainder of Class 5A Playoffs
The email also stated, “As a result, Friday’s game between Gainesville High School and Hughes High School will be postponed until a decision on the appeal is reached. We will reschedule the game once the appeal decision has been rendered.”
With the Thanksgiving holiday now upon us, the earliest the appeal is likely to be heard is Monday. With the other three 5A state quarterfinals still scheduled to take place this Friday, a delay in completing the Gainesville-Hughes game will most likely force at least one of next week's state semifinal games, currently scheduled for Dec. 5, to be pushed back as well.
The GHSA does have some schedule flexibility. The 5A state championship game is not scheduled to be played until Dec. 15th.
Gainesville-GHSA Timeline of Events
- Nov. 21: The Gainesville-Brunswick 5A playoff game is halted after a benching clearing brawl, which occurred with 1:57 to play in the third quarter and Gainesville leading, 42-0. Gainesville was declared the winner.
- Nov. 24: The GHSA announces, after a review of video of the brawl ,the suspension of 39 Gainesville players and 41 Brunswick players, as well as a $5,000 fine for each school. The suspensions were largely based on the violation of GHSA bylaws forbidding players from leaving the sideline during a fight.
- Nov. 25: The GHSA hears an appeal of its decision by Gainesville and agrees to lift the suspension of four players, but keeps in place the suspension of the remaining 35.
- Nov. 26: After Gainesville filed a court motion seeking to overturn the GHSA suspensions, Judge Clint Bearden ruled in the schools favor, reversing the suspensions and declaring all Gainesville players eligible to play on Friday against Hughes.
- Nov. 26: The GHSA announced that it was postponing the Gainesville-Hughes 5A state quarterfinal game indefinitely and plans to appeal Judge Bearden's decision.
- Nov. 28: Scheduled date of the Class 5A State Quarterfinals.
- Dec. 5: Scheduled date of the Class 5A State Semifinals.
- Dec. 15: Scheduled date of the Class 5A State Championship Game.
This story remains an evolving one which we will continue to follow and update as developements arise.