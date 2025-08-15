Live Updates: Grayson at Collins Hill in Georgia High School Football Opener
Top ranked Grayson travels to No. 7 Collins Hill for a Georgia Top 10 high school football showdown to open the 2025 season
Grayson enters the 2025 season with the No. 1 ranking in the state of Georgia as well as the No. 9 spot in the High School On SI Preseason Power 25 National Rankings. The Rams, however, were heavily favored when they met Collins Hill in 2024 and were upset, 20-19.
Grayson was able to avenge that loss in the state playoffs, with an impressive 38-14 victory, setting the stage for Friday's season opener as No. 7 Collins Hill welcomes the Rams to Fahring Field in Suwanee.
Players to Watch
From Grayson
- Travis Burgess, QB: North Carolina commit
- Tyler Atkins, LB: Texas commit, Preseason All-State
- Anthony Davis Jr., LB: Ole Miss commit, Preseason All-State
From Collins Hill
- Katrell Webb, DL: Purdue commit, Preseason All-State
- Deuce Geralds, DL: LSU commit, Preseason All-State
- Makyree Cross, QB: Returning starter
Pick the Winner
Live Updates
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
F
Grayson
Collins Hill
Pregame
x
1st Quarter
x
2nd Quarter
x
3rd Quarter
x
4th Quarter
x
