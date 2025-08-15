High School

Live Updates: Grayson at Collins Hill in Georgia High School Football Opener

Top ranked Grayson travels to No. 7 Collins Hill for a Georgia Top 10 high school football showdown to open the 2025 season

Levi Payton

Top-ranked Grayson opens the 2025 Georgia high school football season with a visit to No. 7 Collins Hill.
Top-ranked Grayson opens the 2025 Georgia high school football season with a visit to No. 7 Collins Hill. / SBLive Sports

Grayson enters the 2025 season with the No. 1 ranking in the state of Georgia as well as the No. 9 spot in the High School On SI Preseason Power 25 National Rankings. The Rams, however, were heavily favored when they met Collins Hill in 2024 and were upset, 20-19.

Grayson was able to avenge that loss in the state playoffs, with an impressive 38-14 victory, setting the stage for Friday's season opener as No. 7 Collins Hill welcomes the Rams to Fahring Field in Suwanee.

Players to Watch

From Grayson

  • Travis Burgess, QB: North Carolina commit
  • Tyler Atkins, LB: Texas commit, Preseason All-State
  • Anthony Davis Jr., LB: Ole Miss commit, Preseason All-State

From Collins Hill

  • Katrell Webb, DL: Purdue commit, Preseason All-State
  • Deuce Geralds, DL: LSU commit, Preseason All-State
  • Makyree Cross, QB: Returning starter

Pick the Winner

Let us know who you believe will win by trying your hand at our Pick 'Em challenge.

Live Updates

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

F

Grayson

Collins Hill

Pregame

x

1st Quarter

x

2nd Quarter

x

3rd Quarter

x

4th Quarter

x

Published
Levi Payton
LEVI PAYTON

Levi’s sports journalism career began in 2005. A Missouri native, he’s won multiple Press Association awards for feature writing and has served as a writer and editor covering high school sports as well as working beats in professional baseball, NCAA football, basketball, baseball and soccer. If you have a good story, he’d love to tell it.

Home/Georgia