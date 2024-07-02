Milton (GA) football program grieves the loss of an entire family in a plane crash
Tragedy struck the Milton High (Georgia) football program over the weekend leaving the entire Milton community in deep mourning. A middle school athlete, James Ryan Van Epps, a member of the Milton football feeder system, along with his parents, brother and grandfather, perished in a plane crash in New York state. The Milton football community shared the heartbreaking news on social media on Monday, expressing their grief and offering condolences.
The Van Epps family had traveled to Cooperstown, New York, for a baseball tournament, according to New York state troopers. On Sunday afternoon, authorities received a report of a possible plane crash near Lake Cecil Road in the town of Masonville. A multi-agency search led to the discovery of a Piper Malibu Mirage, but tragically, none of the passengers survived the crash. The plane had departed from Alfred S. Nader Regional Airport in Oneonta, New York, and was on its way to West Virginia to refuel before heading back to Georgia.
The victims of this devastating crash were identified as 76-year-old Roger Beggs, 43-year-old Laura Van Epps, 42-year-old Ryan Van Epps, 12-year-old James Ryan Van Epps, and 10-year-old Harrison Van Epps.
Mike Monasterio, a close family friend, was devastated by the news. He had spoken to Ryan Van Epps just days before the crash and shared that conversation with 11Alive.com.
"I said, 'Brother, I will see you on the port. I will go take you and your family to the airport and get you there safe,'" Monasterio recalled. "Suddenly, what I heard is something like, something like this, and you lose half of your heart in your body." Monasterio had known Ryan for 12 years and considered the Van Epps family as his own, describing them as always willing to help others in need.
The community has been pouring out their support and condolences on social media since the news broke, including the Milton football team posted a heartfelt message, honoring James Ryan, who was a rising 7th-grade football player. His former teammate, 12-year-old Wynn Dyer, remembered James as a happy but tough kid. "He was a really nice kid. He loved his brother. Him and his brother were best friends. I'm just devastated," Dyer said.
The Van Epps family also had strong ties to King's Ridge Christian School in Alpharetta. Chase Crawford, a coach at the school, expressed his sorrow and reflected on the positive impact the family had on those around them. "To have been around the family, even for a short while, was a true blessing," Crawford said.
Additionally, the family had connections to the Ninth Inning Baseball program in metro Atlanta. The organization extended its condolences to the family on Facebook, echoing the sentiments of many who are grieving this profound loss.
Ansley Van Epps, a family member, spoke to Georgia’s 11Alive News about the tragedy.
"We're still processing the tragic loss of our family as well as the Beggs, and we are all devastated, to say the least. We are heavily grieving and heartbroken," she said. Despite the overwhelming grief, she expressed gratitude for the community support they have been receiving. "Just know that we are grateful for the outpouring of love that we have been surrounded with as we navigate this difficult time."
According to an 11 Alive report, the family released a statement emphasizing their commitment to celebrating the beautiful lives of their lost loved ones.
"Their kindness, laughter, and love will forever be etched in our hearts," the statement reads. "Please keep their loved ones and our family in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. May we find strength and solace in the memories and the outpouring of love from all who knew them."
As the community of Milton and beyond continues to mourn, the enduring memories of Roger, Laura, Ryan, James Ryan, and Harrison will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know them. Their legacy of kindness, love, and generosity will be remembered and cherished by all who were touched by their lives.