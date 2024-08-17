Milton survives a two-hour weather delay to top Buford, 13-10
The summer long anticipation of a No. 1 vs. No. 2 match-up between Georgia high school powers Milton and Buford turned to an even longer waiting game once the two teams went to halftime of Friday night’s heavyweight battle.
Shortly after Milton carried a 7-0 lead into the break, a light rain quickly turned into a thunderstorm which delayed the contest for more than two hours. The weather cleared a sellout crowd of more than 3,000 fans from the stadium, but those who trickled back got to see an exciting finish, as Milton held on for a 13-10 victory.
When the second half got underway, Milton showed little rust from the long delay, taking the second half kick and driving 80 yards for its second touchdown. Luke Nickel completed a pair of throws to Ethan Barbour, TJ Lester had a couple of big runs and Nickel completed a 17-yard pass to CJ Wiley for the score. The point-after snap was botched, but the Eagles stretched their lead to 13-0.
Buford battled back behind its defense and punting game.
After pinning the Eagles at their own one with a punt, Buford got a huge play from Bryce Perry-Wright who tackled TJ Lester in the end zone to put the Wolves on the board and cut Milton’s lead to 13-2. Buford continued to control the field position.
Another punt pushed Milton back inside its own five, in the fourth quarter, setting the stage for an interception by Buford’s Chris Garland at the Milton 15. Two plays later, Ethan Ervin scored on an 11-yard run. Quarterback Dalton Raiola, the younger brother of last year’s Buford QB, Dylan Raiola, then completed a two-point conversion toss to Sam Harkness as Buford climbed within three.
The Wolves, however, would get no closer, as their final two possessions faltered.
Milton scored the only points of the first half when TJ Lester capped a 73-yard drive with a 21-yard touchdown run. Luke Nickel completed two passes star wide receiver CJ Wiley to help move the Eagles down field. On the scoring play, Lester was hit at the line and appeared stopped before breaking loose and sprinting to the end zone.
Milton now travels to South Florida next week where it will face American Heritage in the Broward County National High School Football Showcase. Buford will host Georgia private school power Benedictine in its home opener, also next Friday.