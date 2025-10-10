High School

Milton vs Gainesville: Live score updates of top Georgia high school football matchup - October 10, 2025

Get game updates of the top 25 showdown between the Red Elephants and the Eagles

Jack Butler

Milton junior quarterback Derrick Baker throws a pass against Buford on August 14, 2025.
Milton junior quarterback Derrick Baker throws a pass against Buford on August 14, 2025. / Corey Jones

The No. 5 Milton Eagles ( 6-1) play the No. 12 Gainesville Red Elephants (6-1) on Friday at Milton High School.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET

Players to Watch

Milton

Billy Weivoda, Sr., LB - 3-star committed to Iowa
Davin Hamilton, Sr., WR - 3-star committed to Colorado State
Tristan Lester, Sr., DB - 3-star committed to Marshall
Grant Haviland, Jr., TE - 4-star uncommitted
Derrick Baker, Jr., QB - 4-star uncommitted

Gainesville

Xavier Griffin, Sr., LB - 5-star committed to Alabama
Jamarion Matthews, Sr., DE - 4-star committed to Alabama
Ayden Cain, Sr., DL - 3-star committed to Duke
Krew Moledor, Sr., OL - 3-star committed to Louisville
Kharim Hughley, Jr., QB - 4-star committed to Clemson

Pick 'Em

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

