Nationally ranked Hebron Christian loses star Aubrey Beckham to ACL tear
Aubrey Beckham, the state’s No. 2 ranked player and a standout at Hebron Christian announced on Instagram Saturday that her senior season is over due to an ACL tear.
The injury occured during their 55-50 win over IMG Academy last Tuesday while playing in the Inside Exposure Event in Jacksonville, Florida.
Beckham is only days removed from signing her letter of intent to the University of Georgia, the school that won over the 4-star prospect. She is the current No. 59 player in the nation and the No. 11 ranked point guard in the nation by 247 Sports.
In her three-plus years at Hebron Christian, Beckham has accomplished a lot. She helped lead the Lions to a state championship in each of her first three seasons and was on her way to winning a fourth this season before the injury.
She will end her career with an astounding 94-8 record as a starter at Hebron. During the last three years, the Lions have lost just two games, going 68-2 while holding a national ranking for much of that stretch.
Beckham added to her Instagram post announcing her ACL tear that she will now start gearing up for her upcoming collegiate career at Georgia where she will almost certainly make a huge impact for the Bulldogs.
