New overtime rules introduced for Georgia high school football
The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) has announced changes to its high school football overtime rules, designed to bring a swifter end to overtime games.
The new rules, announced late last month, will see the first two overtime possessions for each team begin with drives from the 15-yard line with mandatory two-point attempts after touchdowns in the second overtime. If a game reaches a third overtime, each offense will attempt a single-play two-point conversion attempt from the 3-yard line. This will continue until there is a winner. Previously, mandatory two-point tries did not start until the third overtime with all possessions being full drives beginning at the15-yard line.
The GHSA had already declared that all games must have a winner in 2024. In the past some teams had voluntarily agreed with opponents to let ties stand in some non-region games despite rules against it. Now, the GHSA could penalize teams that forego overtime.
This new rule would have impacted just on 2023 state championship contest, as Piece County topped Rockmart, 48-45, in three overtimes in the GHSA Class 2A state title game.
Place-kickers will be virtually unnecessary under these new rules unless the first team on offense, in one of the first two overtimes, elects to kick a field goal; or if the team going first in either of the first two overtimes fails to score, leaving the second team with an opportunity to win the contest with a field goal.