How to Watch Tonight's Georgia High School Football State Playoff Games - Dec. 5, 2025
GHSA has 14 state semifinal games on tap and one quarterfinal contest
With the exception of Class 5A, all of the Georgia high school football playoff classifications have reached the semifinal round, as the GHSA has 14 semifinal games on tap, as well as the long-awaited Gainesville-Langston Hughes quarterfinal.
Of course Rome awaits the winner of Gainesville-Hughes in a 5A semifinal game which will be played on Dec. 11. The other 5A state semifinal, between Rome and Thomas County Central has also been moved to the 11th.
Otherwise, you have a full evening of Georgia semifinal high school football and you can watch each contest live, streaming on the NFHS Network. Here is the schedule.
Class 6A State Semifinals
North Gwinnett (12-1) at Carrollton (13-0) - 7 pm
Buford (13-0) at Valdosta (12-1) - 7 pm
Class 5A State Quarterfinal
Gainesville (10-2) at Langston Hughes (12-0) - 7:30 pm
Class 4 State Semifinals
Kell (11-2) at Creekside (13-0) - 7 pm
Marist (12-1) at Benedictine (10-2) - 7:30 pm
Class 3A State Semifinals
West Laurens (13-0) at Jefferson (12-1) - 7:30 pm
LaGrange (11-2) at Sandy Creek (13-0) - 7 pm
Class 2A State Finals
Hapeville Charter (9-4) at Sumter County (12-1) - 7 pm
Burke County (12-1) at Carver-Columbus (13-0) - 7 pm
Class A Division I State Semifinals
Toombs County (12-1) at Heard County (13-0) - 7:30 pm
Pepperell (10-3) at Worth County (13-0) - 7:30 pm
Class A Division II State Semifinals
Bowdon (10-2) at Clinch County (12-0) - 7:30 pm
Lincoln County (12-0) at Early County (10-3) - 7:30 pm
Class 3A-A Private School State Semifinals
Calvary Day (11-1) at Fellowship Christian (10-1) - 7 pm
Greater Atlanta Christian (10-2) at Hebron Christian (10-1) - 7 pm
