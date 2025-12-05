High School

How to Watch Tonight's Georgia High School Football State Playoff Games - Dec. 5, 2025

GHSA has 14 state semifinal games on tap and one quarterfinal contest

Gary Adornato

After suspensions, appeals, court injunctions and a postponement, Gainesville, with its full roster, will finally face Langston Hughes in the Class 5A state quarterfinals on Friday, streaming live on the NFHS Network.
With the exception of Class 5A, all of the Georgia high school football playoff classifications have reached the semifinal round, as the GHSA has 14 semifinal games on tap, as well as the long-awaited Gainesville-Langston Hughes quarterfinal.

Of course Rome awaits the winner of Gainesville-Hughes in a 5A semifinal game which will be played on Dec. 11. The other 5A state semifinal, between Rome and Thomas County Central has also been moved to the 11th.

Otherwise, you have a full evening of Georgia semifinal high school football and you can watch each contest live, streaming on the NFHS Network. Here is the schedule.

Class 6A State Semifinals

North Gwinnett (12-1) at Carrollton (13-0) - 7 pm

Live streaming link

Buford (13-0) at Valdosta (12-1) - 7 pm

Live streaming link

Class 5A State Quarterfinal

Gainesville (10-2) at Langston Hughes (12-0) - 7:30 pm

Live streaming link

Class 4 State Semifinals

Kell (11-2) at Creekside (13-0) - 7 pm

Live streaming link

Marist (12-1) at Benedictine (10-2) - 7:30 pm

Live streaming link

Class 3A State Semifinals

West Laurens (13-0) at Jefferson (12-1) - 7:30 pm

Live streaming link

LaGrange (11-2) at Sandy Creek (13-0) - 7 pm

Live streaming link

Class 2A State Finals

Hapeville Charter (9-4) at Sumter County (12-1) - 7 pm

Live streaming link

Burke County (12-1) at Carver-Columbus (13-0) - 7 pm

Live streaming link

Class A Division I State Semifinals

Toombs County (12-1) at Heard County (13-0) - 7:30 pm

Live streaming link

Pepperell (10-3) at Worth County (13-0) - 7:30 pm

Live streaming link

Class A Division II State Semifinals

Bowdon (10-2) at Clinch County (12-0) - 7:30 pm

Live streaming link

Lincoln County (12-0) at Early County (10-3) - 7:30 pm

Live streaming link

Class 3A-A Private School State Semifinals

Calvary Day (11-1) at Fellowship Christian (10-1) - 7 pm

Live streaming link

Greater Atlanta Christian (10-2) at Hebron Christian (10-1) - 7 pm

Live streaming link

