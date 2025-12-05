Georgia High School Football Schedule & Scores (GHSA) - December 5, 2025
There are 13 games scheduled across Georgia on Friday, December 5, including seven games featuring statewide top 25-ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Georgia High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee games of the weekend include Georgia's top-ranked teams as No. 1 Buford faces off against No. 9 Valdosta as the Wolves look to move into the final round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the bracket, No. 2 Carrollton takes on No. 10 North Gwinnett.
Georgia High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, December 5
With seven games featuring ranked teams, this Friday promises to deliver excitement and upsets as Georgia high school football goes into the semifinal round of playoff action.
Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, December 5
There are two games scheduled across Class 6A on Friday, December 5, highlighted by No. 2 Buford taking on No. 9 Valdosta. You can follow every game on our Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, December 5
There are two games scheduled across Class 5A on Friday, December 5, highlighted by No. 3 Thomas County Central taking on No. 7 Roswell. There is a possibility for this game to be postponed as the GHSA and Gainesville reach a resolution on the suspension situation. You can follow every game on our Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, December 5
There are two games scheduled across Class 4A on Friday, December 5, highlighted by No. 6 Creekside taking on No. 17 Kell. You can follow every game on our Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, December 5
There are two games scheduled across Class 3A on Friday, December 5, highlighted by No. 15 Sandy Creek taking on LaGrange. You can follow every game on our Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, December 5
There are two games scheduled across Class 2A on Friday, December 5, highlighted by No. 12 Carver taking on Burke County. You can follow every game on our Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 1A DI High School Football Schedule - Friday, December 5
There are two games scheduled across Class 1A DI on Friday, December 5, kicking off with Pepperell taking on Worth County. You can follow every game on our Class 1A DI High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 1A DII High School Football Schedule - Friday, December 5
There are two games across Class 1A DII on Friday, December 5, kicking off with Clinch County taking on Bowdon. You can follow every game on our Class 1A DII High School Football Scoreboard.
