Buford vs. Valdosta: Live score updates of Georgia high school football Class 6A semifinal - Dec. 5 2025
Get game updates of the GHSA playoff game between the Wolves and the Wildcats
The Buford Wolves (13-0) play the Valdosta Wildcats (12-1) in the 2025 GHSA Class 6A semifinal on Friday.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
The winner will play either Carrollton or North Gwinnett in the Class 6A championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium on December 16.
Players to Watch
Valdosta
- Corey Howard, Sr., DE - 3-star signed to Alabama
- Jalon Copeland, Sr., DB - 3-star signed to Arkansas
- Prince Jean, Sr., WR - 3-star signed to Kentucky
- Cameron Brown, Sr., DB - 3-star signed to Mississippi State
Buford
- Bryce Perry-Wright, Sr., DE - 4-star signed to Texas A&M
- Tyriq Green, Sr., DB - 4-star signed to Georgia
- Dre Quinn, Sr., DE - 4-star signed to Ohio State
- Graham Houston, Sr., OL - 4-star signed to Georgia
Pick 'EM
Play High School On SI's Pick 'Em and tell us who you think will win!
Buford vs. Valdosta: Live score updates of Georgia high school football Class 6A semifinal - Dec. 4 2025
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
More from High School On SI
Published