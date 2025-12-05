High School

Buford vs. Valdosta: Live score updates of Georgia high school football Class 6A semifinal - Dec. 5 2025

Get game updates of the GHSA playoff game between the Wolves and the Wildcats

Jack Butler

Buford quarterback Dayton Raiola (10) looks to pass as Milton's Christian Hunter applies the pass rush in the 2025 Georgia high school opener.
Buford quarterback Dayton Raiola (10) looks to pass as Milton's Christian Hunter applies the pass rush in the 2025 Georgia high school opener. / Colin Hubbard

The Buford Wolves (13-0) play the Valdosta Wildcats (12-1) in the 2025 GHSA Class 6A semifinal on Friday.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The winner will play either Carrollton or North Gwinnett in the Class 6A championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium on December 16.

Players to Watch

Valdosta

  • Corey Howard, Sr., DE - 3-star signed to Alabama
  • Jalon Copeland, Sr., DB - 3-star signed to Arkansas
  • Prince Jean, Sr., WR - 3-star signed to Kentucky
  • Cameron Brown, Sr., DB - 3-star signed to Mississippi State

Buford

  • Bryce Perry-Wright, Sr., DE - 4-star signed to Texas A&M
  • Tyriq Green, Sr., DB - 4-star signed to Georgia
  • Dre Quinn, Sr., DE - 4-star signed to Ohio State
  • Graham Houston, Sr., OL - 4-star signed to Georgia

Pick 'EM

Play High School On SI's Pick 'Em and tell us who you think will win!

Buford vs. Valdosta: Live score updates of Georgia high school football Class 6A semifinal - Dec. 4 2025

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Georgia