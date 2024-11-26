Predicting the winner of the Georgia Class 6A football state quarterfinals
The Georgia Class 6A state football state quarterfinals are set for this Friday and we're predicting the winners.
>>2024 GHSL CLASS 4A FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKET<<
Check out who High School On Si predicts will win these state quarterfinal matchups on Friday, and who will secure a spot in the Class 6A state semifinals.
Collins Hill (11-1) at Grayson (11-1)
Collins Hill has had bragging rights over Grayson all season. The Eagles spoiled the Rams home-opener, beating them 20-19 in Week 1.
Now they’ll get a chance to either do it for a second time this season, or get the favor returned by the Rams with a spot in the Class 6A state semifinals on the line. The stakes couldn’t be higher this time, and that’s sure to make for some fireworks on Friday.
The Eagles got here by beating Westlake in Round 1 and Colquitt County in Round 2. Last Friday they jumped out to a 14-0 lead on the road against the Packers. The game was later tied at 14-14 before the Eagles went on another 14-0 run and won the game 28-14.
Grayson had to come from behind at home against a pesky Norcross team, a game they didn’t lead until the fourth quarter. They trailed the Blue Devils 17-7 at the half, but out-scored them 27-7 in the second half to win the game 34-24.
Turnovers is what doomed Grayson in the first meeting against Collins Hill. Junior quarterback Travis Burgess threw for 230 yards and two TDs and the backfield combined to rush for 128 yards and a score, but three turnovers did them in.
The duo of Deuce Geralds and Katrell Webb lived in the backfield in the game with each recording four sacks.
Collins Hill’s offense struggled in the game, rushing for minus 6 yards, but it’s a unit that has steadily improved throughout the season. It would be a major shocker to see the Eagles rushing attack struggle in the rematch.
So who wins? Your guess is as good as mine. You could make a great argument either way. The Eagles are coming off of a great performance at Colquitt and probably have a slight edge over the Rams, who needed a big second half to keep their season alive.
Given how the first game played out, you know the Rams are itching to get the Eagles back. And there would be no better time or place to do it than in the playoffs when the games really matter. Is that drive going to be enough to will the Rams to a victory? Or will the stout Eagles defense get the last laugh again?
Whoever gets off to a better start might be the team that wins this game.
Prediction: Collins Hill 24, Grayson 21
West Forsyth (9-3) at Douglas County (10-2)
You really can’t say enough good things about what West Forsyth has been able to accomplish this season. They’re in the quarterfinals for only the second time in program history and they’re playing their best football at the right time.
But it’s been no secret that they’ve had a favorable road up until this point. Their two playoff wins have come against Brookwood and Archer, two teams that didn’t sniff the classification’s Top 10 this season, nor the Power 25.
Their opponent on Friday will be their toughest by a mile, and it’s where their season is going to end.
Douglas County, who has spent the entire season ranked inside the Top 10 in both Class 6A and the state itself is who the Wolverines will be facing on Friday. They’re coming off of their biggest twin of the season, blowing out an undefeated North Cobb team 31-10.
The Tigers lost just two games during the regular season, both two Top 5 teams in the state. They lost to Buford 31-14 and Carrollton 49-28. But West Forsyth is no Buford or Carrollton. They’re a good football team, but one the Tigers shouldn’t have any trouble beating by double-digits on Friday.
Prediction: Douglas County 45, West Forsyth 10
Hillgrove (11-0) at Carrollton (12-0)
What a turnaround season it has been for the Hillgrove Hawks, who this time last year were sitting on the coach after missing the playoffs with a disappointing 2-8 season.
With their second-round win over Peachtree Ridge last Friday, they’ve now matched their win total (11) for their last four seasons combined. They won two games last year, three in 2022, two in 2021 and four in 2020.
Things appear to be pointed back in the right direction under fourth-year head coach Justin DeShon, but a spot in the Class 6A semifinals is probably not in the cards for them this season. That’s due in large part to the goliath they will be facing on Friday.
Carrollton, who’s unbeaten on the season and is ranked in the Top 10 nationally will be the Hawks opponent in the quarterfinals on Friday. They’re the home team, and they’re likely to romp.
In the second round, the Trojans played host to a good Valdosta team and dominated them 49-13. Four-star quarterback Julian Lewis threw for 369 yards and four touchdowns, and the defense held Todd Robinson and company in check.
There are athletes galore on both sides of the ball for the Trojans, and that’s simply going to be way too much for the Hawks to handle for four quarters.
Prediction: Carrollton 42, Hillgrove 14
North Gwinnett (12-0) at Buford (11-1)
This is the second of two All-Gwinnett matchups in the Class 6A state quarterfinals, and it’s going to draw a massive crowd.
You’ll be hardpressed to find two fanbases that support their teams more in Gwinnett county than North Gwinnett and Buford. The game will be played at Buford thanks to a coin toss that went their way, and it’s likely to be a sellout.
North Gwinnett enters undefeated on the season at 12-0. They’ve been terrific all season and won big games along the way, including a come-from-behind win at Mill Creek, and a road win at Colquitt County. In the playoffs, they beat Denmark 45-7 in Round 1 and beat Newton 24-10 in Round 2.
Buford on the other hand has just one loss, and that came way back in Week 1 to the state’s top-ranked team Milton. Since then, they’re rattled off 11 straight wins and will enter this matchup on Friday playing some really good football.
They bucked a slow start in Round 1 of the playoffs against East Coweta to romp them 57-9. In round 2 they crushed Lowndes, a team some had pegged a potential upset (not us) 42-7 in a game that was televised by GPB.
Who is the favorite coming into this matchup? It has to be Buford. They’ve looked a tad bit more sharp in the last few weeks and haven’t allowed more than nine points in a game in over a month.
Their rushing attack led by Justin Baker has been dominant. They carried the ball 42 times for 252 yards against Lowndes and scored five touchdowns.
North Gwinnett hasn’t been quite as dominant as the Wolves. They beat Norcross by six points in late October and struggled to pull away from a Newton team last week that had allowed more than 24 points in three out of their last four games prior to their meeting last Friday.
It wouldn’t be shocking to see the Bulldogs come out of this one with a win, but the Wolves should have the upper hand and should be favored to win this game.
Prediction: Buford 27, North Gwinnett 14