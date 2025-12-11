High School

Rome vs. Gainesville: Live score updates of Georgia high school football Class 5A semifinal - Dec. 11

Get game updates of the GHSA playoff game between the Rome Wolves and the Gainesville Red Elephants

Gainesville plays Rome in the 2025 GHSA Class 5A semifinals
The Rome Wolves (11-2) play the Gainesville Red Elephants (11-2) in the GHSA Class 5A semifinals on Thursday.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

A Hall County judge overturned the suspension of 34 Gainesville players after they left the sideline during a brawl against Brunswick on November 21. The Red Elephants then defeated Langston Hughes 40-32 in the quarterfinal.

The GHSA delayed the Class 5A playoffs, and the championship will now be on December 17 at 7:30 p.m. The winner will play either Roswell or Thomas County Central.

Top Players

Gainesville

  • Xavier Griffin, Sr., LB - 5-star signed to Alabama
  • Jamarion Matthews, Sr., EDGE - 4-star signed to Alabama
  • Kharim Hughley, Jr., QB - 4-star committed to Clemson
  • Nigel Newkirk, Jr., RB - 3-star uncommitted

Rome

  • Darnell Collins, Sr., DB - 3-star signed to Georgia Tech
  • Jeremy Winston, Sr., WR - 3-star signed Georgia Tech
  • Jeremy Winston, Sr., WR - 3-star signed to Coastal Carolina

Pick 'Em

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

Published
