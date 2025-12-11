Rome vs. Gainesville: Live score updates of Georgia high school football Class 5A semifinal - Dec. 11
Get game updates of the GHSA playoff game between the Rome Wolves and the Gainesville Red Elephants
The Rome Wolves (11-2) play the Gainesville Red Elephants (11-2) in the GHSA Class 5A semifinals on Thursday.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
A Hall County judge overturned the suspension of 34 Gainesville players after they left the sideline during a brawl against Brunswick on November 21. The Red Elephants then defeated Langston Hughes 40-32 in the quarterfinal.
The GHSA delayed the Class 5A playoffs, and the championship will now be on December 17 at 7:30 p.m. The winner will play either Roswell or Thomas County Central.
Top Players
Gainesville
- Xavier Griffin, Sr., LB - 5-star signed to Alabama
- Jamarion Matthews, Sr., EDGE - 4-star signed to Alabama
- Kharim Hughley, Jr., QB - 4-star committed to Clemson
- Nigel Newkirk, Jr., RB - 3-star uncommitted
Rome
- Darnell Collins, Sr., DB - 3-star signed to Georgia Tech
- Jeremy Winston, Sr., WR - 3-star signed Georgia Tech
- Jeremy Winston, Sr., WR - 3-star signed to Coastal Carolina
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
