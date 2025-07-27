The Decision Behind One of 2029s Top Quarterbacks, Zack Parker
Zack Parker is one of the Nations best young signal callers and a rising freshman in the 2029 class. Parker has had tremendous success in the middle school ranks winning three state championships as the starting quarterback. Parker has recently been attending Rome Middle School where he helped lead his team to an undefeated season and capped it off with another state championship. The pro-style quarterback has tons of athleticism and in-game IQ to take it all to the next level.
The Decision for the Future
Parker is taking his ability to Cherokee High School in Canton, Georgia. Obviously for the Parker family there was a lot of prayer and conversation as to what's best for Parker's future in his development and what type of offense fits his style of play.
A Pro Style Quarterback, Parker Made a Family Decision
Parker is one of the nation's top pro-style quarterbacks in the 2029 class and he wants to be in a situation where he can fit into an offense that helps him reach his full potential as a signal caller. He is not shy to use his athletic ability running or scrambling with the football when the situation calls for it. However, Parker knows his game and wants to be the best he can be. Clearly so much more goes into that as a family decision and all of that was worked out for him to make this choice.
Recently, Parker shared some of the biggest reasons of this decision with High School On SI.
Parker Has Full Trust in Coach Adam Holley and His Staff
"The biggest reason on choosing Cherokee is because I fully trust Coach Adam Holley and the staff, my brother has been coached by him briefly at Cartersville and he's super good with how to teach quarterbacks and he understands the position. I fully trust him for my future." Says Parker.
Now that Parker has his focus geared towards the future with Cherokee, he shows much appreciation for his time at powerhouse Rome High School
Parker Also Treasures the Time He Spent at Rome High School
"My time at Rome was special, obviously going undefeated and having great stats was amazing but off the field, the teachers, coaches and classmates were very supportive of my football journey and my life in general," says Parker.
Parker plans to carry that success on to Cherokee High as he transitions into his freshman season.
The Goal Is to Improve Each Day at Cherokee
"I plan on big things to happen in my time at Cherokee. Of course, everybody loves to have hype and great stats and to have everyone talking about you, but my main goal is to get better each and every day and I fully trust Coach Holley and the team to put me in the best situation for that to happen." Says Parker.
The mentality the young signal caller shows is leadership quality. Parker is a sensational talent and is one of the best quarterback talents that I have seen at his age. He's a hard worker and a humble, God-fearing young man and that alone will bring the success and goals that Parker looks to strive for during his high school journey and beyond.
QB Is Ready 'To Put in The Work'
"Honestly, I'm ready to go put work in, all I'm focused on is getting better and going to work. I feel like God has put me in this situation and I trust Him with every step that I take in my life." says Parker.
Parker also holds two Division 1 offers from UAB and Memphis.
Appreciation for All Opportunities, Past, Present and Future
Parker accomplished a lot in the middle school ranks at Rome and is very appreciative of his time in the off-season working with the Rome high staff and players. He is a player that can make a ton of noise as a freshman on the varsity level, and I believe he's one of those talents that is capable of playing now. However, Parker knows he's coming into a new program and the quarterbacks they have now are great. Parker knows he will have to battle his way on the field and prove what he is capable of. Parker is taking the things he learned at Rome and looks to stack future knowledge at his future school, Cherokee High.
"I'm just focused on being a better quarterback and to see what I can do to help Cherokee win football games." Says Parker.
" I appreciate everyone at Rome, all of my teammates and coaches. Especially Coach Reid, he is an unbelievable coach, and I wish them the best of luck. says Parker.
Look for big things from Parker in the future. He is one of the best talents at quarterback and as he continues to develop, he will obviously be exciting to see perform at Cherokee High School.