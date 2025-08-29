Thompson (AL) versus Grayson (GA) Friday Night Lights National Clash
One of the most anticipated matchups of the year is happening Thompson (AL) versus Grayson (GA) in a national clash also known as High School On SI's game of the week. Everyone has been awaiting to see the rematch of last years 15-14 overtime win by Grayson (GA). However, after the news broke yesterday morning this showdown will indeed look a little different than last year.
4-star UNC Commit Travis Burgess Announced He'll Be Out the Remainder of the 2025 Season
Early Thursday morning Grayson's own 4-star UNC Commit Travis Burgess announced on social media that he would be out the remainder of the 2025 football season due to an injury he suffered on Friday August 22, 2025 during the Rams 24- 19 victory over Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (GA). Burgess heartfelt message that updated everyone on his status indicated that this was only the beginning of his journey.
4-Star Quarterback Trent Seaborn versus 5-star Linebacker Tyler Atkinson
Grayson (GA) hands down has one of the best defenses in high school football, led by 5-Star linebacker and Texas commit Tyler Atkinson. Last season Atkinson accounted for 166 total tackles, 13 sacks a forced fumble and one interception leading him to be one of the most highly anticipated players to watch in the class of 2026. Friday night's battle versus the Thompson Warriors will be one to watch, especially with Grayson missing their QB1. Now, the outcome may come down to the ability of Atkinson and the rest of the Rams to stop Thompson 4-star quarterback Trent Seaborn, who can beat you with his arms and his legs.
Seaborn has been making headlines since he was a young boy slinging the football and even more so now headlining national games. With 35 offers under his belt the world is still awaiting to see where the Hawaii native will land. One thing is for sure, if you give Seaborn any cushion and he's able to connect with his wideouts Pryce Lewis, Darion Moseley and Dedrick Kimbrough, it will be a game changer.
We can almost bet that this match-up, even more so now, is going to come down to whoever can protect the football and control the trenches. Will it be an overtime thriller like last year? Stay tuned to find out.