Top 25 Georgia Boys High School Basketball Rankings (11/26/2024)
Week 4 of the Georgia High school basketball season kicked off Monday night with a bang.
No. 1 Grayson survived a scare from Milton, who had a lead on the Rams at halftime. They ultimately won the game 73-58. Pace Academy scored a big win over Holy Innocents on Saturday.
Woodward Academy handed Newton its first loss of the season, and South Gwinnett makes its season debut on the Power 25 after jumping out to a 6-0 start.
1. Grayson (3-0)
Last Week: 1
The Rams moved to 3-0 this week after surviving Milton 73-58 Monday night in the Jared Cook Classic. The Rams trailed at halftime before out-scoring the Eagles 37-19 in the second half.
2. Wheeler (2-0)
Last Week: 2
The Wildcats moved to 2-0 on the season after beating Gainesville 66-50. They’ll take on Timpview in Utah on Tuesday.
3. Norcross (3-0)
Last Week: 3
The Blue Devils didn’t play a game last week.They’ll be back in action on Friday against Hoover (AL).
4. Milton (1-1)
Last Week: 5
The Eagles are up one spot to No. 4 in this week’s Power 25 after putting up a great fight against No. 1 Grayson. They led the Rams at the half 39-36, but ultimately fell 73-58.
5. Pace Academy (4-0)
Last Week: 7
The Knights scored the biggest win of the 2024-25 season to date, beating Holy Innocents 78-70 over the weekend.
6. Holy Innocents (1-1)
Last Week: 4
After starting off their season with a loss on Saturday to Pace Academy, the Golden Bears got their first win of the season Monday night against Riverwood 68-45.
7. Greenforest (1-0)
Last Week: 5
The Eagles haven’t played in awhile, but they’ll return to action Wednesday in what should be a good matchup against Riverwood.
8. Woodward Academy (2-0)
Last Week: 12
The War Eagles have a steady riser to start the season. They moved to 2-0 after beating Newton 62-57 over the weekend.
9. Walton (4-0)
Last Week: 10
The Raiders improved to 4-0 on the season last week, and they’ve looked very impressive to start.
10. Newton (4-1)
Last Week: 8
The Rams clock in at No. 10 in this week’s Power 25 after losing to Woodward Academy 62-57 over the weekend.
11. Kell (4-0)
Last Week: 13
Much like Woodward Academy, Kell has been flying up the rankings. They’re up to No. 11 after moving to 4-0 on the season.
12. Pebblebrook (3-2)
Last Week: 9
The Falcons have played a tough schedule through their first five games. They lost their second game of the season to Kell by two points, and they’re back to No. 12 in this week’s Power 25.
13. Tri-Cities (2-1)
Last Week: 11
The Bulldogs moved to 2-1 on the season after beating East Coweta, but it was close. They’re back to No. 13 in this week’s Power 25.
14. Cedar Grove (3-1)
Last Week: 14
The Saints were out-classed by Wheeler in their season-opener, but they’ve looked good since. They are fresh off a nice 83-57 win over Westside-Augusta.
15. Etowah (4-0)
Last Week: 15
The Eagles are 4-0, but they flirted with a loss on Friday. They narrowly escaped Woodstock with a 51-49 win.
16. South Gwinnett (6-0)
Last Week: NR
The Comets are ranked for the first time this season after improving to 6-0 on the season. They beat Winder-Barrow handedly last week and beat Decatur by 20 points in the game prior.
17. McEachern (2-2)
Last Week: 16
The Indians didn’t do anything to warrant moving up the rankings this week. They earned win No. 2 on the season, but it came against an average Decatur team by three points 61-58.
18. Habersham Central (4-0)
Last Week: 21
The Raiders moved to 4-0 on the season Monday night after beating Duluth by 10 points. Their win over North Oconee is holding a lot of weight until they lose a game.
19. North Oconee (1-1)
Last Week: 22
The Titans are back up three spots after getting in the win column. They beat Clarke Central by 30 points, 71-41.
20. Lambert (3-0)
Last Week: 23
The Longhorns are off to a great start after winning three games last week. They’ll get a great test Wednesday afternoon against No. 8 Woodward Academy.
21. Winder-Barrow (4-1)
Last Week: 20
The Bulldoggs had their first slip-up after starting off the season 4-0. They were blown out by South Gwinnett, who jumped up to No. 16 in this week’s Power 25.
22. Alexander (1-1)
Last Week: 24
The Cougars clock in at No. 22 in this week’s rankings. They’re in the midst of some stiff out-of-state competition this week before they return back home.
23. Gainesville (1-1)
Last Week: 25
The Red Elephants lost by 16 points to No. 2 Wheeler over the weekend, and it was a respectable performance for a young, inexperienced team.
24. Westside-Augusta (2-1)
Last week: 17
The Patriots were blown out by Cedar Grove 83-57 over the weekend. They’re back to No. 24 in this week’s Power 25.
25. Eagle’s Landing (2-0)
Last Week: Not ranked
The Eagles are ranked for the first time this season at 2-0. They’ll be back in action after Thanksgiving.