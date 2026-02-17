Top 25 Georgia High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings - February 17, 2026
Another week of the 2025-26 Georgia High School Boys Basketball season has come and gone, and High School On SI is bringing you the latest composite rankings to give you a look at how the top teams stack up.
These composite Georgia boys basketball rankings use an average-rank formula to combine the Top 25 rankings from MaxPreps, ITG Next, and On3/Rivals.
Teams unranked by a source were excluded from that source’s average, and ties were broken by number of appearances across rankings, then by highest individual ranking.
Gainesville, Wheeler, and Grayson were all competing for the top spot again this week, with Wheeler taking over the No. 1 spot in the latest composite rankings.
Here is a look at the latest Georgia Boys High School Basketball composite rankings as of February 17:
1. Wheeler - Average Rank: 1.33
Wheeler High School claims the top composite spot after ranking No. 1 in two of the three polls and never falling below second.
2. Gainesville - Average Rank: 2.0
Gainesville High School finished first in one ranking and second in another, giving it a strong statewide consensus.
3. Grayson - Average Rank: 5.33
Grayson High School appeared in all three rankings and earned a high of No. 2, securing a top-three composite finish.
4. Alexander - Average Rank: 6.33
Alexander High School consistently landed inside the top 10 across all three sources.
5. McEachern - Average Rank: 6.33
McEachern High School matched Alexander’s average but slots just behind based on tiebreaker criteria.
6. St. Pius X Catholic - Average Rank: 7.33
St. Pius X Catholic High School surged thanks to a No. 3 ranking from ITG Next and strong multi-source support.
7. Woodstock - Average Rank: 7.0
Woodstock High School earned two top-10 rankings, boosting its composite standing despite appearing in two sources.
8. Sandy Creek - Average Rank: 10.33
Sandy Creek High School placed in all three polls, highlighted by a top-five ranking from ITG Next.
9. Holy Innocents Episcopal - Average Rank: 9.67
Holy Innocents' Episcopal School was ranked in every poll and peaked at No. 7 in ITG Next.
10. Hillgrove - Average Rank: 11.67
Hillgrove High School remained a steady presence across all three rankings.
11. Westover - Average Rank: 11.5
Westover High School benefited from a strong ITG Next placement and multiple appearances.
12. Woodward Academy - Average Rank: 13.67
Woodward Academy earned recognition in all three sources, including a top-10 nod.
13. Dutchtown - Average Rank: 14.0
Dutchtown High School earned back-to-back mid-teens rankings in two polls.
14. Decatur - Average Rank: 15.5
Decatur High School appeared in two rankings and climbed into the mid-teens.
15. North Oconee - Average Rank: 15.33
North Oconee High School appeared in each poll and climbed as high as No. 8.
16. Pebblebrook - Average Rank: 16.33
Pebblebrook High School cracked all three rankings and reached as high as No. 13.
17. Westminster - Average Rank: 17.5
The Westminster Schools secured two rankings, including a top-20 finish from ITG Next.
18. Greenforest - Average Rank: 19.0
Greenforest McCalep Christian Academy appeared in two polls and reached as high as No. 16.
19. Walton - Average Rank: 20.0
Walton High School was ranked in two sources, including a No. 17 placement.
20. Cross Creek - Average Rank: 21.0
Cross Creek High School appeared in two rankings and peaked at No. 18.
21. North Cobb Christian - Average Rank: 22.67
North Cobb Christian School was ranked by all three outlets, giving it the edge among lower-tier averages.
22. Carver - Average Rank: 19.0
Carver High School makes the composite after appearing in two sources.
23. Rabun County - Average Rank: 5.0
Rabun County High School appears in the composite based on a single ranking and is noted accordingly.
24. Chattahoochee County - Average Rank: 6.0
Chattahoochee County High School earns inclusion from one source and is noted accordingly.
25. KIPP Atlanta - Average Rank: 8.0
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate rounds out the composite based on a single ranking and is noted accordingly.