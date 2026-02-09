Top 25 Georgia High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings - February 9, 2026
Another week of the 2025-26 Georgia High School Boys Basketball season has come and gone, and High School On SI is bringing you the latest composite rankings to give you a look at how the top teams stack up.
These composite Georgia boys basketball rankings use an average-rank formula to combine the Top 25 rankings from High School On SI, MaxPreps, ITG Next, and On3/Rivals.
Teams unranked by a source were excluded from that source’s average, and ties were broken by number of appearances across rankings, then by highest individual ranking.
Gainesville, Wheeler, and Grayson were all competing for the top spot this week, with Wheeler taking over the No. 1 spot in the latest composite rankings.
Here is a look at the latest Georgia Boys High School Basketball composite rankings as of February 9:
1. Wheeler - Average Rank: 1.75
Wheeler claims the top spot after earning two No. 1 rankings and finishing no worse than third in any source.
2. Gainesville - Average Rank: 2.0
Gainesville showed elite consistency across all four lists, never dropping outside the top three.
3. Grayson - Average Rank: 3.25
Grayson earned the highest individual ranking of any team and remained a fixture near the very top statewide.
4. Carver-Columbus - Average Rank: 4.0
Carver-Columbus appears in one source but makes a major impact with a top-five ranking and is noted accordingly.
5. Alexander - Average Rank: 5.5
Alexander landed between fourth and seventh in every poll, underscoring its steady statewide reputation.
6. St. Pius X Catholic - Average Rank: 6.0
St. Pius X paired a pair of top-three rankings with broad recognition across all four sources.
7. Woodstock - Average Rank: 6.67
Woodstock cracked the top 10 in three rankings and narrowly missed appearing in all four.
8. Commerce - Average Rank: 8.0
Commerce earns inclusion based on a single top-10 ranking and is noted accordingly.
9. Chattahoochee County - Average Rank: 9.0
Chattahoochee County appears in one source but makes the composite with a strong top-10 showing.
10. McEachern - Average Rank: 9.25
McEachern impressed with a top-five ranking and consistent appearances across all four lists.
11. Johns Creek - Average Rank: 10.5
Johns Creek finished just outside the top 10 twice and earns its place through consistency.
12. Westover - Average Rank: 10.5
Westover was ranked in all four sources and held firm in the top 20 statewide.
13. Holy Innocents Episcopal - Average Rank: 10.67
Holy Innocents Episcopal showed high-end potential with multiple top-10 rankings.
14. Butler - Average Rank: 12.0
Butler earns its spot based on a single mid-tier ranking and is noted accordingly.
15. Walton - Average Rank: 12.5
Walton appeared in two sources and was firmly entrenched in the top 15 in both.
16. Decatur - Average Rank: 13.25
Decatur showed steady respect across all four rankings without major fluctuation.
17. Milton - Average Rank: 13.5
Milton balanced a top-10 showing with multiple mid-tier placements statewide.
18. Hillgrove - Average Rank: 13.5
Hillgrove edged out several tied teams thanks to appearances in all four sources.
19. Woodward Academy - Average Rank: 13.5
Woodward Academy earned its spot with two strong mid-teen rankings.
20. Sandy Creek - Average Rank: 13.67
Sandy Creek benefited from a high placement in ITG Next to climb the composite.
21. North Oconee - Average Rank: 14.25
North Oconee was ranked in all four polls and hovered consistently around the mid-teens.
22. Westminster - Average Rank: 14.67
Westminster earned the tiebreaker through three total appearances and a top-10 ranking.
23. Dutchtown - Average Rank: 14.75
Dutchtown remained steady across all four sources with minimal variance.
24. Pebblebrook - Average Rank: 16.0
Pebblebrook appeared in three rankings and stayed competitive in the upper half.
25. Mount Vernon Presbyterian - Average Rank: 19.0
Mount Vernon Presbyterian rounds out the top 25 based on two source appearances and consistent placement.