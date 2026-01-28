Top 25 Georgia High School Boys Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 28, 2026
As we near the end of the regular season, it is time we take a look at the High School on SI Georgia high school boys basketball top 25 state rankings.
As we near the end of the season, the cream has risen to the top with Gainesville, St. Pius X, Wheeler and Grayson appearing as the four best teams in the state. These schools have also proven to field some of the best high school boys basketball teams in the country this season. As each team marches on to the state playoffs, it will be exciting to see who finishes as the top ranked team in the state once the season is complete.
As we take a look at the rest of the top 25 rankings for this week, there are some matchups worth watching that have district championship implications for a number of these teams.
This weekend's matchups will play a major role in next week's rankings as well as potential playoff seeding when it's all said and done.
The complete list of the top 25 teams are listed below:
1. Gainesville (21-0)
Gainesville, who has been one of the nation's elite this season, look to take their next step toward the district title when they play host to Roswell on Tuesday night.
2. St. Pius X (21-0)
After narrowly escaping with a 54-53 win over Southwest DeKalb on January 20, the Golden Lions followed that up with an 80-59 win over Lithonia on January 23.
3. Wheeler (16-5)
The Wildcats remain undefeated in district play with their latest win coming against North Cobb 77-68.
4. Grayson (17-1)
Since their two-point loss to Decatur at the beginning of the month, the Rams have four straight.
5. Alexander (18-2)
The Cougars are one of the hottest teams in the state with their second loss coming back in mid December.
6. Woodstock (18-2)
The Wolverines have won three straight, and they are currently tied for first in the district.
7. Westover (18-1)
The Patriots have reeled off 17 straight wins since thier lone loss back in early November.
8. Westminster (17-2)
The Wildcats bounced back after two straight losses with a 78-39 win over Centennial.
9. North Oconee (18-2)
The Titans are looking to extend their win streak to seven games when they take on Eastside.
10. Johns Creek (18-3)
The Gladiators currently sit in second place behind Gainesville region 7 of Class 5A.
11. Decatur (19-3)
The Bulldogs are currently on a three-game winning streak.
12. Milton (14-4)
After losing two close games back-to-back versus Gainesville and Johns Creek, the Eagles have won four straight.
13. Walton (19-2)
The Raiders take on Wheeler on Wednesday which might be one of the top matchups all season on paper.
14. McEachern (15-4)
The Indians continue district play on Wednesday when they travel to Campbell.
15. Dutchtown (15-4)
On paper, the Bulldogs should pick up a district win over Lovejoy in their next game.
16. Mount Vernon (18-2)
The Mustangs got the week started off win a 80-46 win over Landmark Christian.
17. Hillgrove (15-6)
The Hawks picked up their latest win last night; a 77-45 win over Harrison.
18. Holy Innocents Episcopal (18-2)
The Golden Bears escaped with a one-point win as they defeated Lovett 63-62.
19. Baldwin (18-3)
The Braves winning streak increases to four games after their 72-48 win over Hephzibah.
20. Lassiter (20-1)
The Trojans also escape with a one-point win this week as they defeated Sprayberry 62-61.
21. Walker (18-3)
The Wolverines got back to their winning ways this week with an 85-50 win over Mount Paran Christian.
22. Dacula (17-2)
The Falcons play host to Mill Creek in a pivotal district matchup tonight.
23. Cross Creek (16-5)
The Razorbacks have won eight straight with their last loss coming against Grayson back in late December.
24. Westlake (16-6)
The Lions will clinch their district title with a win over Douglas County this weekend.
25. Meadowcreek (15-5)
The Mustangs will need a win over Berkmar this weekend to keep within reach of their district title.