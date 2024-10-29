Top 25 Georgia High School Football Rankings (10/28/2024)
Week 11 of the Georgia high school football season is in the books and it saw a couple of teams lock up region championships.
What Week 11 also did was set up several region championship matchups for Week 12, including No. 1 Milton vs No. 17 Roswell for the Region 7-5A title, as well as No. 2 Carrollton vs No. 10 Douglas County for the Region 2-6A title.
See how the Power 25 fared last week below:
TOP 25 GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. Milton (9-0)
Last Week: 1
The Eagles are one win away from completing a perfect 10-0 regular season, and they can do that with a win this Friday at home against Roswell, who has won their last six games in a row.
2. Carrollton (9-0)
Last Week: 2
Everything has been leading up to Game 10 on the schedule for the Trojans, who are set to travel to face No. 10 Douglas County with the Region 2-6A championship on the line. Who will come out victorious?
3. Buford (8-1)
Last Week: 3
The Wolves are a win away from capturing the Region 8-6A championship as we head into the final week of the regular season. They will travel to face No. 8 Mill Creek, who with a win, would create a three-way tie atop the region with No. 6 Collins Hill, the Hawks and the Wolves.
4. Lee County (9-0)
Last Week: 5
The Trojans are up one spot to No. 4 in this week’s Power 25 after another blowout win, this time against Northside. The Trojans are without a doubt No. 1 Milton’s biggest threat in the Class 5A state playoffs.
5. North Gwinnett (9-0)
Last Week: 4
The Bulldogs captured the Region 7-6A championship last Friday after defeating Norcross, and the win didn’t come easy. They held on to win by six points, 27-21 and they’re now just one win away from completing a perfect 10-0 regular season.
6. Collins Hill (8-1)
Last Week: 6
The Eagles didn’t have a letdown spot after coming off of a bye week. They took care of business against Dacula 55-28 to improve to 8-1 on the season.
7. Grayson (7-1)
Last Week: 7
The Rams were finally back in action last Friday after a long layoff and they did a good job knocking the rust off in a 41-7 win at South Gwinnett. They’ll now get Archer at home this Friday in what will be a jampacked end to the regular season for the Rams.
8. Mill Creek (7-2)
Last Week: 8
The Hawks were off this past Friday, and it came at a good time with No. 3 Buford looming this Friday. The Hawks beat Buford at home last year and are looking to make it two years in a row with a win over the Wolves.
9. Thomas County Central (8-1)
Last Week: 9
The Yellow Jackets held off a high-flying Houston County team last Friday 41-31 to improve to 8-1 on the season. They’ll now close the regular season with a home game against Coffee, and that would give them the Region 2-5A No. 2 seed and a home playoff game in Round 1.
10. Douglas County (8-1)
Last Week: 10
The Tigers’ last crack at a Top 5 team didn’t go so well after they lost to No. 3 Buford 31-14 back in early September. On Friday, they’ll get another chance, this time against No. 2 Carrollton with the Region 2-6A championship on the line.
11. Langston Hughes (8-1)
Last Week: 11
The Panthers remain just one spot out of the Top 10 again this week after improving to 8-1 on the season with a 66-0 shutout over Morrow. They’ll finish of their regular season at home against Lovejoy this Friday.
12. Marist (9-0)
Last Week: 12
The Eagles are a win away from completing a perfect 10-0 regular season after beating Lithonia 49-6 last Friday. They’ll get Tucker at home this Friday.
13. Colquitt County (6-3)
Last Week: 14
The Packers are up one spot to No. 13 after beating Camden County 51-14 last Friday. They will now hope for Lowndes to beat Valdosta this Friday, which would give the Packers the Region 1-6A championship, if they can take care of business against Richmond Hill.
14. Lowndes (8-1)
Last Week: 15
The Vikings dominated Richmond Hill 28-7 last Friday to improve to 8-1 on the season. They will close out the season with Valdosta in a huge region matchup that will have big playoff implications on the line for both teams.
15. North Cobb (9-0)
Last Week: 16
The Warriors continue to inch their way up the rankings. They’re up to No.15 this week after shutting out Etowah 43-0. There’s no question that they’re playing their best football of the season right now.
16. Norcross (7-2)
Last Week: 17
The Blue Devils suffered just their second loss of the season, and it was a close one to No. 5 North Gwinnett 27-21 with the Region 7-6A championship on the line. A loss of just six points to North Gwinnett is by no means a bad loss at this point in the season.
17. Roswell (8-1)
Last Week: 21
The Hornets are up four spots in this week’s Power 25 after earning a signature win over Gainesville 48-45 last Friday. The win now sets up a showdown with No. 1 Milton for the Region 7-5A championship this Friday at Milton.
18. Gainesville (7-3)
Last Week: 13
It’s starting to look like this just isn’t going to be the Red Elephants year. They’ve played a daunting schedule, but with two region losses to Milton and now Roswell, that’s going to be hard to overcome in the playoffs with them now slated to start the playoffs on the road.
19. Valdosta (8-1)
Last Week: 19
The Wildcats remain at No. 19 in this week’s Power 25 after beating Tift County 14-7. Wildcats star quarterback Todd Robinson returned to action, but couldn’t run as it appears in the statsheet. They’ll need him to be dynamic with his legs if they want to make a run in the state playoffs.
20. Blessed Trinity (7-1)
Last Week: 21
The Titans are up one spot to No. 20 in this week’s Power 25 after blasting Centennial 41-3 on the road last Friday. They’ll look to finish off their regular season with a win over Cambridge at home this Friday.
21. Cartersville (10-0)
Last Week: 20
The first team to get to 10-0 this season are the Purple Hurricanes! They took care of business at home in a shootout against Hiram 45-43 to win the Region 7-4A championship. They’re down one spot to No. 21 in this week’s Power 25.
22. Coffee (8-1)
Last Week: 23
THe Trojans remain in the No. 23 spot in this week’s Power 25 after beating Veterans 41-7 last Friday. Currently tied for second place in Region 2-5A, they will end their regular season with a huge region matchup on the road at No. 9 Thomas County Central. The winner will get a home playoff game in the first round.
23. North Oconee (9-0)
Last Week: 24
The Titans locked up the Region 8-4A championship last week with a 63-7 win over Flowery Branch. Now they’ll look to complete a perfect 10-0 regular season this Friday at Walnut Grove.
24. Eastside (9-1)
Last Week: 25
The Eagles closed out their regular season at 9-1 last week beating Cedar Shoals 62-10. They’ll enter the playoffs as the Region 8-4A runner-ups behind No. 24 North Oconee, and will start the playoffs at home.
25. Camden County (6-3)
Last Week: Not ranked
The Wildcats fell out of the Power 25 last week, but are back in this week after playing Colquitt County tough. They lost the game 51-41, but proved that they’re not going to be an easy out come playoff time.