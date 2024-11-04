Top 25 Georgia High School Football Rankings (10/28/2024)
The 2024 regular season has come to a close for all but one team ranked inside the Top 25, and boy was it an exciting one.
Several region champions were crowned in Game 10, including Carrollton, Buford, and Colquitt County, three of the favorites in Class 6A. The one team still playing games is Grayson. They'll play twice over the next six days and are currently the heavy favorites to win the Region 4-6A championship.
See below where the Power 25 teams fared last week, and what spot they'll enter their respective state playoff races as. We wish the best of luck to all of the teams competing for a state championship over the next few weeks!
1. Milton (10-0)
Last Week: 1
The Eagles went wire-to-wire during the regular season being ranked as the state’s best team. Facing a daunting regular season schedule, they ended it with a bang, defeating Roswell 35-20 to win the Region 7-5A championship.
2. Carrollton (10-0)
Last Week: 2
The Trojans entered the regular season ranked No. 3 in the state and they’ll finish ranked No. 2. They were a perfect 10-0 during the regular season and capped it off by beating Douglas County 49-28 to win the Region 2-6A championship.
3. Buford (9-1)
Last Week: 3
It took the Wolves a couple of weeks to find their footing this season. They lost their opening game to Milton 13-10, and then narrowly escaped with a win at home against Benedictine. Since then, the Wolves have looked fantastic. They won their final nine games and won the Region 8-6A championship last Friday against Mill Creek, beating them 32-7.
4. Lee County (10-0)
Last Week: 4
The Trojans started the regular season ranked No. 16 in the state. It didn’t take long for us to see how good they were, and they’ve been a steady riser through the rankings during the regular season. They reached No. 4 in the state a couple of weeks ago, and that’s where they will finish as they head into the Class 5A state playoffs with a perfect 10-0 record, and a Region 2-5A championship to boot.
5. North Gwinnett (10-0)
Last Week: 5
The Bulldogs began the regular season ranked No. 7 in the state, and that proved to be a pretty good initial ranking for what was one of the most consistent teams. They capped off a perfect 10-0 regular season for the first time since 2010, and they’ll enter the Class 6A state playoffs as one of the favorites.
6. Collins Hill (9-1)
Last Week: 6
The Eagles were unranked to start the season. In what has easily been the biggest surprise team of 2024, Collins Hill ripped off a 9-1 regular season that included wins against Grayson and Mill Creek, and they’re set to enter the Class 6A state playoffs vaunting one of the best defenses in the classification.
7. Grayson (7-1)
Last Week: 7
The Rams entered the regular season ranked No. 4 in the state, and after losing in surprising fashion to Collins Hill in Week 1, they’ve been a team that’s flown under the radar for much of the season. They went a month without playing a game due to two natural disasters, and they still have two games left to play as a result. But one thing is for certain, the Rams are not a team you should be sleeping on heading into the Class 6A state playoffs.
8. Thomas County Central (9-1)
Last Week: 9
The Yellow Jackets began the season ranked No. 5 in the state after winning the Class 6A state championship in 2023. Their only loss during the regular season was a 35-23 loss on the road at No. 4 Lee County, which looks really good on their resume. They’ve flown under the radar on several other state polls, but not ours. While they might be a step behind the Trojans in 2024, they’re still easily one of the best teams in the state of Georgia.
9. Colquitt County (7-3)
Last Week: 13
After losing to No. 4 Lee County 47-35 on Sept. 13, the Packers have been one of the best teams in the state. They had one slipup on the road at Valdosta, a game they lost 7-3, but wound up winning the Region 1-6A championship after beating everyone else, including Lownes and Colquitt County. This is a team playing its best football at the right time.
10. Lowndes (9-1)
Last Week: 14
Where did the Vikings come from this season? Adam Carter’s first year as head coach in 2023 was a disappointment. They went 4-6 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014. One year later, they’re 9-1 with their only loss coming against Colquitt County in a heartbreaker, 38-35. This is a team that’s playing its best football at the right time, and will make some noise in the upcoming Class 6A state playoffs.
11. Mill Creek (7-3)
Last Week: 8
The Hawks don’t have nearly the juice that they’ve had the past two seasons as the regular season comes to a close. They found creative ways to lose to North Gwinnett and Collins Hill - two games they should have won - and were blown out at home last Friday by a red-hot Buford Wolves squad 32-7. As a result, they’ll enter the Class 6A state playoffs as a No. 3 seed.
12. Douglas County (8-2)
Last Week: 10
The Tigers began the regular season ranked No. 6 in the state, and they didn’t quite live up to that during the regular season. They were out-classed in their two biggest games against Buford and Carrollton, but given where those two teams are ranked, those aren’t terrible losses. Are they state championship contenders? They haven’t proven that yet.
13. Langston Hughes (9-1)
Last Week: 11
The Panthers have had a quiet, but really good regular season. They’ll enter the Class 5A state playoffs as Region 3 champs, and their only loss came against Douglas County by a touchdown, 21-14 way back on Sept. 6.They’ve flown under the radar a tad bit, but are definitely a team capable of making a deep run in the state playoffs.
14. Marist (10-0)
Last Week: 12
The War Eagles began the season unranked, but finished the regular season ranked a very respectable 14th after completing a perfect 10-0 regular season. They never came close to losing, and they’ll without a doubt be one of the favorites to win the Class 4A state championship.
15. North Cobb (10-0)
Last Week: 15
The Warriors have been an intriguing team to follow during the regular season. They started the season unranked, and despite playing a very weak schedule - albeit not their fault for the region they’re in - they’re ranked No. 15 in the state after completing a perfect 10-0 regular season. We’re still not quite sure what their ceiling is, but we’ll find out soon enough in the Class 6A state playoffs.
16. Valdosta (8-2)
Last Week: 19
It has been somewhat of a rollercoaster this season for the Wildcats. They began the season ranked No. 12 in the state and hovered around that number until quarterback Todd Robinson got injured, and they lost games to Richmond Hill and Lowndes. Robinson is back, but are they threats to win a Class 6A state championship? Given how deep the classification is, that would be a very daunting task.
17. Roswell (8-2)
Last Week: 17
The Hornets gave No. 1 Milton everything it could handle for a half. They were virtually deadlocked at the half in last Friday night’s Region 7-5A championship game 21-20 before ultimately losing the game 35-20. The Hornets are a team that you probably shouldn’t sleep on come playoff time.
18. Gainesville (7-3)
Last Week: 18
The Red Elephants began the season ranked No. 18 in the state, and they’ll end the regular season ranked No. 18 in the state. They played a very tough schedule, one that included games against No. 1 Milton, No. 2 Carrollton and No. 17 Roswell. They lost all three games, but they’re still one of the best teams Class 5A has to offer.
19. Rome (7-2)
Last Week: Not ranked
The Wolves came into the season ranked No. 21, and after being unranked from Week 3 on, they’ve circled all the way back to being ranked to end the regular season at No. 19. They couldn’t have asked for a rougher start to the season with a bus accident during their scrimmage game, to losing to No. 2 Carrollton and Toombs County in Weeks 2 and 3. But they’ve since ripped off seven straight wins and looked poised to make some noise in the Class 5A state playoffs.
20. Blessed Trinity (8-1)
Last Week: 20
The Titans have been ranked ever since they gave No. 1 Milton a good game back on Sept. 13. They lost that game 28-14 which turned some heads, but they haven’t had the strongest of runs since. They didn’t lose a game down the stretch, but narrowly escaped with wins against Kell and Cambridge to win the Region 6-4A championship.
21. Cartersville (10-0)
Last Week: 21
The Purple Hurricanes ripped off a perfect 10-0 regular season relatively quietly this season. They didn’t play the toughest of schedules - not necessarily their fault - and they narrowly escaped with a win against Cedartown and Hiram to end the season with a Region 7-4A crown. They’re battletested to an extent, but we’ll find out just how battletested they are come playoff time.
22. North Oconee (10-0)
Last Week: 23
The Titans have flown under the radar for virtually all of the regular season despite their 10-0 record. But they had some quality wins, including a 35-0 win against Jefferson, and a 40-35 win against Eastside, which helped them secure the Region 8-4A championship. The Titans are definitely in the mix to compete for a Class 4A state championship.
23. Eastside (9-1)
Last Week: 24
You can always tell when the Eagles are destined to have a good season when they beat cross-town rival Newton early in the season. They beat the Rams 26-15 in Week 1, and they’ve dominated ever since. Their only blemish was a heartbreaking loss on the road at No. 22 North Oconee, a game they led with under a minute remaining. The Eagles haven’t gotten much respect from other pollsters, and we’re here to tell you that’s a mistake.
24. Camden County (7-3)
The Wildcats were ranked relatively high by many pollsters over the first half of the regular season, and that was due in large part to their bad non-region schedule against average Florida schools. In Region 1-6A play, they were out-classed by Valdosta and Lowndes, and later suffered a third region loss to Colquitt County by 10 points. They’ll enter the playoffs as a No. 3 seed, which will likely make for a very difficult road in the upcoming Class 6A state playoffs.
25. Norcross (7-3)
Last Week: 16
What a disappointing end to the regular season it was for the Blue Devils. In a great position to lock up a home playoff game in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs, they lost in somewhat surprising fashion at home to Brookwood 25-13. They’ll now enter the playoffs as a No. 3 seed, and that’ll be a tough road to navigate for a team that was ranked comfortably inside the Top 20 for much of the regular season.