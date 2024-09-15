Top 25 Georgia high school football rankings (9/15/2024)
Week 5 of Georgia high school football was another jam-packed weekend of exciting match-ups, including Buford vs. Douglas County and Carrollton vs Gainesville. The Wolves took down the Tigers on the road in what was a very impressive showing, and the Trojans handled business at home against the Red Elephants to remain unbeaten on the season.
Friday night also featured the first-ever win for Lee County over Colquitt County in 13 tries dating back to 1988, as well as a newly ranked team in North Oconee scoring a 35-0 blowout win against Jefferson, who ended Week 4 ranked inside the Top 25.
See now the rest of the Power 25 shook out below:
1. Milton (4-0)
Last Week: 1
The Eagles were back in action last Friday night after a week off and found themselves locked in a battle with No. 25 Blessed Trinity. They were able to pull away late and secure a 28-14 win to remain in the No. 1 spot in the state of Georgia.
2. Carrollton (5-0)
Last Week: 2
The Trojans got their first big test of the season and passed it with flying colors. Playing host to No. 12 Gainesville, the Trojans took control of the game early and never looked back en route to a 45-16 win. Through five games, the Trojans are the team to beat in Class 6A.
3. Buford (3-1)
Last Week: 6
The first two games for the Wolves weren’t great. The last two have been fantastic, and that has them back up to the No. 3 spot in this week’s Power 25. After putting a beatdown on Roswell two weeks ago, the Wolves traveled to then No. 3 Douglas County and beat them 31-14. The Wolves appear to be all the way back.
4. North Gwinnett (4-0)
Last Week 4:
There was no letdown after the Bulldogs scored a big 14-3 win on the road at Colquitt County. They followed that up with a 31-10 win at home against Brookwood to improve to 4-0 on the season. They’ll get Parkview at home next Friday, another game they should win.
5. Thomas County Central (5-0)
Last Week: 5
The Yellow Jackets improved to 5-0 on the season last Friday night after beating Bainbridge 63-7. It completes a perfect non-region schedule for the Yellow Jackets, who will now get a much-needed week off before starting region play in two weeks.
6. Collins HIll (4-0)
Last Week: 7
The Eagles are up to No. 6 in this week’s rankings despite having last week off. After finishing up a perfect non-region slate, the Eagles will return to action next Friday and start the first of six region games. They will tangle with Central Gwinnett in the first of six.
7. Grayson (3-1)
Last Week: 8
The Rams received a well-deserved week off after their win against Mallard Creek (NC). They’ve rebounded nicely since dropping a game to Collins Hill in Week 1. They’ll begin region play next Friday with a home game against Grovetown.
8. Mill Creek (3-1)
Last Week: 10
The Hawks are up two spots in this week’s rankings to No. 8 despite not playing last week, and that’s due in large part to their strength of schedule. Their only loss, a three-point loss to No. 4 North Gwinnett is a better loss than the teams currently behind them. And with both Collins Hill and Mill Creek looming on the region schedule, they’ll have a couple of opportunities to further climb up the rankings in the coming weeks.
9. Douglas County (4-1)
Last Week: 3
There weren’t many positives that the Tigers could take away from their 31-14 loss to Buford last Friday. It was the first time all season that they looked out-matched, and in an ultra-talented Class 6A, that has them falling a bit in this week’s Power 25. They will have opportunities to prove themselves down the stretch, but for now they will come in at No. 9 in the state.
10. Langston Hughes (3-1)
Last Week: 9
After losing to Douglas County 21-14 week before last, the Tigers got back in the win column Friday night with a 53-6 win over Banneker. Their loss to Douglas County looks slightly worse a week later after Buford handed them a 31-14 loss, but the Panthers are still a force to be reckoned with in 5A.
11. Lee County (4-0)
Last Week: 13
The Trojans are up two spots in this week’s Power 25 to No. 11 after scoring their first-ever win against Colquitt County last Friday night. Entering the matchup 0-12 all-time against the Packers dating back to 1988, the Trojans took them down for the first time 47-35 to improve to 4-0 on the season.
12. Gainesville (3-1)
Last Week: 11
The Red Elephants are down one spot in this week’s Power 25 after a disappointing loss on the road at No. 2 Carrollton last Friday night. It was a game riddled with mistakes for the Red Elephants. While they had their opportunities, they were unable to capitalize on them and lost the game 45-16.
13. Valdosta (5-0)
Last Week: 12
The Wildcats made a rare trip north to face South Gwinnett last Friday night, and they won the game 27-14 to improve to 5-0 on the season. It wasn’t a dominant performance, but a solid performance nonetheless. They clock in at No. 12 in this week’s Power 25.
14. Marist (3-0)
Last Week: 14
The War Eagles remain in the No. 14 spot in this week’s Power 25 after improving to 3-0 on the season. They got there by blasting Northview 57-0, and they’ve now shut out back-to-back opponents. Their only touchdown allowed this season came in week one against Jefferson.
15. Camden County (5-0)
Last Week: 15
The Wildcats completed their non-region schedule last Friday night with a 47-20 win over Spruce Creek to improve to 5-0 on the season. There have been little to no complaints about what they have accomplished up until this point, and they’ll now get a much deserved week off next Friday before starting region play in two weeks.
16. Norcross (3-1)
Last Week: 17
The Blue Devils are up one spot to No. 16 in this week’s rankings after scoring a 35-21 win over Duluth last Friday night. It wasn’t their best performance of the season by any means, and they’ll need to turn it back on next Friday when they travel to face Peachtree Ridge, a team coming off of a 71-0 win over Meadowcreek.
17. Colquitt County (2-2)
Last Week: 16
You have to go back seven years before you can find the last time the Packers lost back-to-back games in the regular season. After losing at home to North Gwinnett 14-3, the Packers lost again at home to Lee County 47-35. Neither loss is a bad loss in the grand scheme of things, but the Packers have a lot of work to do moving forward.
18. Coffee (4-0)
Last Week: 18
The Trojans were back in action last Friday night against Gadsden County (FL) and improved to 4-0 on the season after scoring a 27-14 win. They’ll wrap up their non-region schedule next Friday at home against Mainland (FL).
19. North Cobb (5-0)
Last Week: 19
After getting ranked for the first time last week, the Warriors remain in the No. 19 spot this week after beating North Paulding 42-18. The Warriors are now 5-0 on the season and 1-0 in region play.
20. Eastside (4-0)
Last Week: 20
The Eagles were off last Friday night after completing their non-region slate with a win against Archer two weeks ago. They’ll now gear up for six region games, starting with Flowery Branch at home this Friday looking for win No. 5 on the season.
21. Cartersville (5-0)
Last Week: 21
The Purple Hurricanes earned their 5th win in a row to start the season after taking down Dalton 43-13 at home. It marks the fourth year in a row that the Purple Hurricanes have started a season 5-0. They’ll look for win No. 6 next Friday on the road at Woodland.
22. Roswell (3-1)
Last Week: 22
The Hornets avoided a scare following their blowout loss at home to No. 3 Buford with a 42-35 win at home against Westlake Friday night to improve to 3-1 on the season. All four of their games have come against Class 6A programs.
23. Warner Robins (3-1)
Last Week: 23
The Demons got a much-needed week off last Friday after beating Houston County the previous week. Their only loss remains to No. 11 Lee County, which isn’t a bad loss at all. They’ll tangle with Veterans next Friday which will complete their non-region slate.
24. North Oconee (4-0)
Last Week: NR
The Titans are ranked for the first time this season and for good reason. After quietly winning their first three games, their win last Friday night was anything but quiet. They shut out Jefferson 35-0 to improve to 4-0 on the season, and now all of a sudden look like a very dangerous team in Class 4A.
25. Blessed Trinity (3-1)
Last Week: 25
The Titans gave No. 1 Milton all it wanted last Friday night. They hung tough with the state’s best team, but ultimately fell 28-14. It was a great measuring stick for the Titans, who will now get another good test against an undefeated Hebron Christian team on the road this Friday.