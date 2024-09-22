Top 25 Georgia high school football rankings (9/22/2024)
If you're looking to find the most accurate Georgia High School football rankings, Week 6 was proof why SBLive has the best pulse on the action. Zero teams who entered Friday night ranked inside the Top 25 lost, and the vast majority were convincing wins.
The Top 10 remains intact, an the first movement doesn't come until No. 13, with Marist trading places with Valdosta, who slips back to No. 14 after having the week off.
The big winner of the week was North Cobb, who jumps up three spots from No. 19 to No. 16 with an impressive 42-14 win over Walton. The big loser was Coffee, who slips back seven spots from No. 18 to No. 25 after narrowly escaping with a 10-7 win over a bad Mainland Daytona Beach (FL) squad.
See how the rest of the Power 25 shook out below:
1. Milton (5-0)
Last Week: 1
The Eagles got their first look at a new region last Friday night when they faced off against Chattahoochee. Victory was never in doubt and they won the game going away 47-0 to improve to 5-0 on the season and 1-0 in Region 7-5A.
2. Carrollton (6-0)
Last Week: 2
One week after blasting Gainesville, the Trojans made a trip to Alabama to take on Parker, one of the best teams the state has to offer. It was just a nine-point game heading into the fourth quarter, but the Trojans were able to pull away and secure a 48-26 win to remain unbeaten on the season.
3. Buford (4-1)
Last Week: 3
The Wolves remain in the No. 3 spot after two straight weeks of moving up after shutting out Discovery 46-0. After a slow start to the season, the Wolves are back to doing what they do best - dominating their opponents.
4. North Gwinnett (5-0)
Last Week: 4
The Bulldogs are 5-0 to start a season for the first time in 11 years, and it was a special win for head coach Eric Godfree. Win No. 5 on the year marked his first career win against Parkview, the school he previously coached at from 2014-2022.
5. Thomas County Central (5-0)
Last Week: 5
After starting off the season with five straight wins, the Yellow Jackets received a much-needed week off last week. And it comes at a great time with a huge Region 2-5A showdown on the road at Lee County next Friday night.
6. Collins Hill (5-1)
Last Week: 6
Last Friday night was probably the Eagles’ worst showing of the season, but it was still a win nonetheless. They held Central Gwinnett to seven points and won the game 17-7 to improve to 5-0 on the season.
7. Grayson (4-1)
The Rams got their first good look at sophomore quarterback Deuce Smith when he started in place of Travis Burgess, who was sidelined as a precaution with a shoulder injury. Smith was phenomenal in a 63-0 drubbing of Grovetown, tossing five touchdowns in the win. Will he be the starter going forward?
8. Mill Creek (4-1)
Last Week: 8
The Hawks are stuck in the No. 8 spot for a second straight week. Their only blemish remains a 3-point loss to No. 4 North Gwinnett, a game they had in hand until a second-half collapse gave the game to the Bulldogs. But the Hawks rebounded nicely last Friday in their first game since the loss, beating Mountain View 42-0.
9. Douglas County (4-1)
Last Week: 9
After losing to No. 3 Buford a week before last, the Tigers were off for the first time this season, and it came at a great time. In what has been a great start to the season overall, the Tigers were able to heal up last week and will return to action next Friday in their final non-region game of the season against Columbia.
10. Langston Hughes (4-1)
Last Week: 10
Since losing to Douglas County in Week 4, the Panthers have rebounded nicely with back-to-back blowout wins against Banneker and Dutchtown. They blasted Banneker 53-6 a week after losing to the Tigers, and followed that up with a 57-14 blowout win against Dutchdown Friday night.
11. Lee County (5-0)
Last Week: 11
The Trojans are on the outside looking in on the Top 10 for another week, but that could change by this time next week. They’ve got a date with No. 5 Thomas County Central at home next Friday, which not only would propel them into the Top 10, but would also give them a huge Region 2-5A opening win.
12. Gainesville (4-1)
Last Week: 12
There was no major overreaction to the Red Elephants 45-16 loss on the road to No. 2 Carrollton and for good reason. Carrollton is that good. The Red Elephants brushed that loss off quickly and took out their anger on Lanier Friday night in a dominating 50-14 win to open up Region 7-5A play.
13. Marist (4-0)
Last Week: 14
The first movement in this week’s Power 25 starts with Marist, who moves up one spot to No. 13. They moved to 4-0 on the season after blowing out Druid Hills 57-7. Through four games, their starting defense has allowed just one touchdown, and that came in Week 1 against Jefferson.
14. Valdosta (5-0)
Last Week: 13
The Wildcats are down one spot in this week’s Power 25, and it’s not by their own doing. After starting off the season 5-0, the Wildcats got a week off last week, and that has caused them to trade spots with a red-hot Marist team. The Wildcats will have a great opportunity to regain that spot if they’re able to beat Camden County next Friday.
15. Camden County (5-0)
Last Week: 15
There are two huge South Georgia matchups next Friday night. The first is Lee County hosting Thomas County Central, and the other is Valdosta hosting Camden County. Valdosta got the best of Camden County last year 24-21. Will they be able to return the favor a year later?
16. North Cobb (6-0)
Last Week: 19
After spending the first half of the season unranked, the Warriors debuted at No. 19 in last week's Power 25. They are up three more spots to No. 16 in this week’s Power 25 after improving to 6-0 on the season with a 42-14 win over Walton last Friday night.
17. Colquitt County (3-2)
Last Week: 17
The Packers have had a quiet season up until this point, due in large part to two losses to North Gwinnett and Lee County in back-to-back weeks. Both of those losses didn’t come as a surprise given both came against very good teams. But they’re still worthy of the No. 17 spot with a 3-2 record.
18. Norcross (4-1)
Last Week: 16
The Blue Devils got everything they could handle on the road at Peachtree Ridge last Friday night. They were able to escape with a 27-26 win, but they’re down two spots in this week’s Power 25 as a result. Peachtree Ridge isn’t a bad team by any stretch, which is why they’re only falling two spots despite the Lions being unranked.
19. Eastside (5-0)
Last Week: 20
The Eagles are up one spot in this week’s Power 25 after crushing Flowery Branch 48-12 last Friday night. They aren’t getting the respect that they deserve by a lot of folks in the media, but this is a team that is a real threat when it comes to Class 4A.
20. Cartersville (6-0)
Last Week: 21
The Purple Hurricanes have played six games in six weeks and are 6-0. They’ve looked very impressive all season, and they got win No. 6 last Friday night by dominating neighboring Woodland 55-7. They’re up one spot to No. 20 in this week’s rankings.
21. Roswell (4-1)
Last Week: 22
The Hornets are up one spot to No. 21 in this week’s Power 25 after blowing out Seckinger 42-10 at home last Friday night. They’re in one of the toughest regions in the state with No. 1 Milton and No. 12 Gainesville, but the Hornets are no slouch.
22. Warner Robins (4-1)
Last Week: 23
The Demons’ Week 1 loss to Lee County is aging line fine wine. They’ve since rattled off four consecutive wins and have looked impressive in doing so. Like Eastside and Cartersville, the Demons are another team in Class 4A that are well within the mix to compete for a state championship.
23. Blessed Trinity (4-1)
Last Week: 25
The Titans are up two spots to No. 23 in this Week’s Power 25 after out-dueling a very good Hebron Christian team 24-10. Their only loss came to Milton (28-14) which looks great on their resume.
24. North Oconee (5-0)
Last Week: 24
The Titans beat East Forsyth on the road 24-7 last Friday night, but it was a much closer game than what the scoreboard showed after the final buzzer. It was a game East Forsyth very nearly trimmed to a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter before a turnover and a subsequent touchdown allowed the Titans to put the game out of reach in the closing minutes.
25. Coffee (5-0)
Last Week: 18
The Trojans have been a tough team to get a read on so far this season, due in large part to playing three straight games against teams from the state of Florida. They squeaked out a 10-7 win over Mainland Daytona Beach last Friday night, and that’s not a great win no matter how you slice it. With both Thomas County Central and Lee County left on the schedule, the Trojans might not be a team that you want to buy stock in.