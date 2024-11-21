Who are the top uncommitted Class of 2025 players left in the state of Georgia?

Top five uncommitted 2025 recruits in Georgia
The state of Georgia always produces elite next level college football talents, and the 2025 recruiting cycle is no different. Those teams looking to make a difference on their roster next season out of the high school ranks are late to the party in the Peach State… but there are a handful of prospects left that promise to be standouts in college.
DL – Justus Terry – 5-Star – Manchester (Manchester)
A consensus five-star prospect, Justus Terry had a monster junior campaign racking up 78 stops with 21 tackles for a loss, and 13 sacks. A versatile player in the trenches with a strongside defensive end build but with the frame to play 3-tech as his body matures, Terry will be a difference maker at the collegiate level.
A springtime commit to USC, Terry backed off his verbal on June 19 after official visits to Georgia and FSU. Alabama also hosted the prized talent over the summer with Texas welcoming him to Austin in mid-October. On Nov. 23, Auburn gets their shot to win over the five-star on an official visit.
DL Joseph Mbatchou – 4-Star – Grayson (Loganville)
Another defender who can be a playmaker at the next level is Joseph Mbatchou. The Gators had the four-star heading to Gainesville until Oct. 21. When Mbatchou decommitted, he did keep Florida in the running when dropping a top seven. The other programs Mbatchou has been considering down the stretch include Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas, and USC. The Trojans are set to officially host Mbatchou on Nov. 29.
WR Dylan Vickerson – 4-star – Fairburn (Creekside)
While Vickerson remains uncommitted, pinned atop his X account is his Feb. 23, 2023, offer from Tennessee. A top five for Vickerson earlier this year included Maryland, Missouri, NC State, Tennessee, and UCF. On the field, the Seminoles’ season continues in the playoffs. Vickerson has added to his prep career statistics with 39 receptions for 664 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns.
DL Christian Ingram – 4-star – Newton (Conyers)
Five programs received fantastic news on Oct. 14 when Christian Ingram selected them in the running for his commitment. Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt got the go-ahead nod. The Wildcats hosted Ingram in late October with Michigan getting him early this month. Next up, South Carolina.
WR Edward Coleman – 3-star – Calvary Day (Savannah)
Coleman has turned in a big senior year for the Cavaliers pulling in 36 passes with nine touchdowns and a team-high 728 yards in stats through nine games. The three-star has also helped out in the ground game with 11 carries for 66 yards with two more scores. Opposing Georgia squads must be aware when Colemen is in on kick or punt return; he has a 70-yard kick return in the stat column.
On the recruiting front, Coleman has 20 offers to choose from but has kept his process quiet. Georgia, FSU, and Alabama are teams that have been in the running. On Oct. 1, Coleman shared on social media that his recruitment is still 100 percent open.
NOTEWORTHY MENTION
WR Maurice Gleaton Jr. – 3-star – Langston Hughes (Fairburn)
Gleaton is the prototypical slot receiver that can drive defensive backs crazy. Gifted with blazing speed, Gleaton has burned up the 100-meter track in 10.14 seconds, the 200 in 20.52, and the 400 in 47.37. The explosive nature of his game on the gridiron shows on the stat sheet with 14 receptions taken downfield 460 yards getting into the end zone seven times. Besides taking every other reception in for a score, the 32.9 yard per catch average cannot be ignored.