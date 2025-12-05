Iowa High School Football Standout Flips To Stay Home
One of the top wide receivers in Iowa high school football will remain close to home for his future.
Ethan Headings, a senior at Iowa City West High School, decommitted from North Dakota and committed to the University of Iowa and Kirk Ferentz on Friday.
In a post on social media, Headings simply stated, “Staying home” to confirm his decision.
Ethan Headings Had Breakout Senior Season For Iowa City West On Football Field This Past Year
The 6-foot-2 Headings had an incredible senior season for the Trojans, catching 56 passes for 1,202 yards and scoring 13 touchdowns. He is signing as a defensive back with the Hawkeyes, as he made 46.5 tackles with 7.5 for loss and picked off a pass on that side of the ball this past fall.
Headings stepped in for Iowa City West, replacing Mason Woods and several others after catching 10 passes for 176 yards and four touchdowns as a junior. He was named all-state by High School on SI.
Iowa City West Standout Joins Teammates, Other In-State Prospects In Signing
The Class of 2026 for Iowa features several top in-state prospects including Carson Nielsen from Waterloo West, Kasen Thomas from Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Luke Brewer of Norwalk and teammates of Headings in Julian Manson and Colin Whitters.
Headings had five offers according to 247Sports from Iowa, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, Army and Air Force. He had previously committed to North Dakota in April of this year.