Top Georgia High School Adds Rising Star Wide Receiver To Roster

One of the top Class of 2028 Georgia high school football wide receivers has decided to transfer high schools before his upcoming junior season.

Cameron Hurst, who played this past fall for Buford High School, announced on social media that he will transfer to Grayson High School for the upcoming 2026 football season.

Hurst was a key offensive producer for the reigning Class 6A Georgia High School Association state champions a year ago, catching 17 passes for 231 yards and a touchdown.

Cameron Hurst 'Thankful' For Time Spent With Buford High School

“I’ve decided to transfer from Buford High School to Grayson High School for my final two years,” Hurst posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I’m thankful for my time at Buford and excited for the new opportunities, challenges and experiences ahead at Grayson as I continue my academic and athletic journey.”

I’ve decided to transfer from Buford High School to Grayson High School for my final two years. I’m thankful for my time at Buford and excited for the new opportunities, challenges, and experiences ahead at Grayson as I continue my academic and athletic journey.@CoachCarswell pic.twitter.com/iPQtuFrZtl — Cameron Hurst (@Cameronhurst___) June 1, 2026

Hurst’s skills have resulted in NCAA Division I scholarship offers from the likes of Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Duke, Texas A&M and Wake Forest. Missouri, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Syracuse, UCF, Vanderbilt, Georgia Southern, Liberty, Miami (Ohio), UNLV and defending national champion Indiana.

Wide Receiver Will Become Key Target For Grayson Quarterback Deuce Smith

Throwing passes to Hurst this fall will be Deuce Smith, who finished last year with 2,355 yards and 24 touchdowns while leading Grayson to a 12-1 record. The Rams, though, were stunned by Carrollton in the Class 6A Georgia High School Association State Football quarterfinals, falling 34-14 after taking a 14-0 lead.

Hurst comes at the most opportune time for Grayson and Smith, as they graduate leading receivers Dawson Quarterman and Jonathan Stafford. Quarterman caught 52 passes for 845 yards and eight touchdowns last year while Stafford had 44 receptions for 818 yards and six scores.

Grayson Also Returns Top Rusher Ashton Turner, Several Others From 12-1 Season A Year Ago

Among those set to return include Saif Bin-Wahad, who had 26 catches for 415 yards and three TDs, along with Ashton Turner, the leading rusher for the Rams with 133 carries for 728 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior.

Hurst is not currently ranked according to 247Sports .

Grayson Begins 2026 Season Against Milton In August

Grayson is set to open the 2026 Georgia high school football season on August 6 against Milton, followed by games with North Gwinnett, Sandy Creek, Langston Hughes, Brunswick, Buford, Archer, Newton, South Swinnett and Rockdale County.