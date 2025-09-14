Top Georgia Prep, Clemson Commit Out for 2025 Season
The 2025 Georgia high school football season is over early for one of the top defensive players in the country.
Jefferson High School junior Max Brown announced on social media that a knee injury will keep him from competing again this season. Brown, a four-star linebacker in the Class of 2027, is committed to play for Clemson.
“Firstly I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunities and blessings that he’s given me; without him none of what I have accomplished would be possible,” Brown posted on Instagram. “Thank you to my parents, friends, coaches and teammates for keeping me grounded and keeping my emotions stable int his tough time.
“I’m extremely sorrowful to announce that my junior season has been cut short due to a knee injury that I sustained on the first play of the game last night. I know that God brings hsi toughest soliders through the toughest battles and this will make me a better man, teammate and most importantly a better follower of Christ.”
Jefferson Sits 4-1 Overall Through Early Portion of Season
Brown helped the Dragons to a 4-1 record to date, as they suffered a loss to North Oconee this past week. He had recorded 43 tackles, including 11 for loss, through first games on defense, adding a team-best 427 yards rushing with four touchdowns.
The 6-foot-1 Brown held 19 total offers including Clemson, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Arkansas, Auburn, Missouri, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Ole MIss.
“I love this team and I have no doubt they’re going to make a run this year,” Brown wrote. “A glow stick must first be broken to glow. With that being said, I WILL be back, just watch. For now, 1 out.”
Jefferson will take on West Hall this week without Brown on the field.