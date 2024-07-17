Top returning Georgia high school quarterbacks heading into 2024 football season
Georgia high school football is set to start on the weekend of Aug. 15-17 and the Peach State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the Southeast United States.
A position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at quarterback, with many top end signal callers now heading to the collegiate level from Georgia. With the passing game becoming a focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Peach State.
The following is a list of top returning Georgia quarterbacks heading into the 2024 season.
Julian Lewis, Carrollton: The University of Southern California hard commit has had himself a very strong sophomore campaign. Lewis, who has reclassified to the Class of 2025, finished last season completed 186-of-280 passes for 3,094 yards and 48 touchdowns and two interceptions. The quarterback has had the likes of Auburn and Colorado hot on his trail as of late.
Luke Nickel, Milton: Leading the Panthers to the Class 7A title, Nickel is back for one more season. The Miami (FL) commit last season completed 277-of-419 passes for 3,914 yards and 39 touchdowns to just five picks. Nickel will lead the Eagles down to South Florida to face off against Plantation American Heritage in the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase.
Antwann Hill Jr., Houston County: Hill Jr. was defense’s worst nightmare as the signal caller could beat you in a multitude of ways. The Memphis commitment last season completed 203-of-312 passes for 2,732 yards and 31 touchdowns.
Jim Franklin, Aquinas: Don’t overlook the talents of Franklin under center for the Celtics. The soon-to-be senior was stellar in 2023, completing 181-of-266 passes for 2,692 yards and 31 touchdowns.
Rashawn Truell, New Hampstead: A quarterback that put up some huge numbers last season was Truell for New Hampstead. The signal caller completed 207-of-355 passes for 3,308 yards and 38 touchdowns to just six picks.
Ben Brown, Wesleyan: Of all junior quarterbacks last season, no one threw for more touchdowns than Brown. The signal caller completed 216-of-365 passes for 3,324 yards and 42 touchdowns.
Devin Edmonds, Jones County: The Jones County field general was among one of the leaders in passing last season. Edmonds completed 174-of-276 passes for 2,818 yards and 34 touchdowns.
Gavin Markey, Jefferson: Though Markey may not have the yardage like the rest of the guys on this list, his numbers were impressive nonetheless. Markey last season threw for 1,458 yards on 81-of-162 passing and 24 touchdowns.
Barton Mixon, Savannah Country Day: Mixon proved himself to being one of the state’s best quarterbacks of the 2025 class. The signal caller finished completing 131-of-217 passes for 1,837 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Darnell Kelly, Peachtree Ridge: The sophomore quarterback checks off all the boxes for what you want at the position. Kelly is mobile and pinpoint accurate at the position as he’s completed 219-of-361 passes for 2,719 yards and 27 touchdowns.
TJ Wilcox, Buford: Wilcox was formerly of Collins Hill before transferring over to the Wolves in early April. The quarterback threw for 1,861 yards on 142-of-275 passing and 15 touchdowns.
TJ Stanley, Toombs County: Flying under the radar a little bit last season was Stanley. The kind of numbers he put up, though, shouldn’t warrant that. The quarterback completed 116-of-210 passes for 2,402 yards and 27 touchdowns.
Banks Booth, Pinewood Christian: When it comes to production, Booth was up there among the top juniors around the state. Booth finished 2023 completing 151-of-239 passes for 2,406 yards and 26 touchdowns to just three interceptions.
Lyndon Worthy, Worth County: Just a freshman last season at Worth County, Worthy had the best numbers for anyone out of the Class of 2027 when it came to Georgia quarterbacks. Worthy finished completing 196-of-313 passes for 2,670 yards and 27 touchdowns.
Ryan Hall, North Gwinnett: Another signal caller that put up some sneaky good numbers was Hall. The passer ended up completing 157-of-243 passes for 2,178 yards and 25 scores.
