Top returning Georgia high school running backs heading into 2024 football season
Georgia high school football is set to start on the weekend of Aug. 15-17 and the Peach State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the Southeast United States.
Another offensive position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at running back, with many top end tailbacks now heading to the collegiate level from Georgia. With the rushing game still a focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Peach State.
The following is a list of top returning Georgia running backs heading into the 2024 season.
Ousmane Kromah, Lee County: Kromah was piling up the yardage last season for Lee County, rushing for 1,783 yards on 182 carries and scoring 20 touchdowns.
Justin Baker, Buford: The Tennessee commitment will be the featured back for the Wolves and should put up some big numbers in the fall. Baker rushed for 471 yards and scored four times in 2023.
Bo Walker, Cedar Grove: Walker has made a name for himself as one of the state’s top running backs. The Georgia commitment is a multi-sport athlete that also plays baseball and runs track & field.
Tomir Bransford, Westlake: Last season, Bransford rushed for 630 yards on 96 carries and scored nine touchdowns for the Lions. The running back has offers from Auburn, Florida Atlantic and Marshall.
Zion Johnson, Newton: The Rams liked to keep the ball primarily on the ground and much of that was because of Johnson. The tailback rushed for 1,647 yards on 184 touches and scored 19 touchdowns.
Zo Smalls, Savannah Christian: Smalls, a Charleston commitment, played large for the Raiders last season and piled up the yardage. The junior back tallied up 1,903 yards on 265 carries and scored an impressive 33 touchdowns.
Ahmad Gordon, Perry: Among one of the state’s top rushing leaders last season was Gordon out of Perry. The tailback carried the rock 313 times for 1,811 yards and scored 34 touchdowns.
Javon Gordon, Stephens County: One of the most versatile backs of the 2023 season was Gordon and he’s back for his senior campaign in 2024. Gordon, a Duke commit, finished last season rushing for 1,635 yards on 274 touches and scored 20 times.
Walker Warshaw, Mount Vernon: Warshaw had a big 2023 season and is aiming for another huge fall for Mount Vernon. The running back carried the ball 232 times for 1,590 yards and scored 16 touchdowns.
Jacari Barnett, Elbert County: The running back was a machine last season out of the backfield for Elbert County. Barnett rushed for 1,478 yards on 287 carries and scored 20 touchdowns.
Jeanarion Kamga, Westside: The two-way star was a stud in the backfield for Westside, with the running back rushing for 1,504 yards on 201 carries and found the endzone 14 times.
Corey Watkins Jr., Clarke Central: Watkins Jr. was tough to bring down for any opposing defender as the tailback rushed for 1,367 yards on 170 touches and 12 touchdowns.
Jonaz Walton, Carrollton Central: When it came to yardage among 2026 backs, Walton led them all. The running back touted the rock 192 times for 1,683 yards and scored 22 touchdowns.
Amari Latimer, Sandy Creek: Latimer was one of the state’s top backs from a year ago, rushing for 1,400 yards on 181 carries and scored 17 touchdowns.
Kimauri Farmer, Carrollton: Playing side-by-side with Julian Lewis helps, but Farmer really showed out his sophomore campaign. Farmer rushed for 1,433 yards on 219 carries and scored 22 touchdowns for the Trojans.
Joshua Stanley, Bleckey County: This running back had no problems when it comes to finding the endzone. Stanley rushed for 1,343 yards on 159 touches and scored 21 touchdowns. Also plays linebacker on defense.
Kaden Chester, Worth County: Chester was among one of the state’s leaders when it comes to rushing yardage as a sophomore back rushed for 1,136 yards on 185 attempts and scored 15 touchdowns this season.
Tyler Rogers, Pepperell: Mr. Rogers has made himself welcomed into any opposing defense’s neighborhood last season as the back rushed for 1,126 yards on 173 touches and scored nine touchdowns.
Ty Cummings, West Laurens: The speedster showed the ability all 2023 season long that he’s one of the top sophomore backs around. Cummings has rushed for 1,174 yards on 173 carries and scored nine touchdowns.
CJ Givers, Fellowship Christian: Givers had a strong campaign for Fellowship Christian last season, carrying the ball 205 times for 1,471 yards and scored 24 touchdowns. His scores were the most of any running back of the 2026 class.
Reid Giles, Rabun County: The rising junior made the absolute most out of the carries he would get, carrying the ball 118 times for 1,125 yards and scoring 15 touchdowns.
Devon Caldwell, Hebron Christian: Caldwell looked impressive last season for Hebron Christian out of the backfield. The running back carried the ball 166 times for 1,082 yards and scored 12 touchdowns.
Judson Wells, Central Fellowship Christian Academy: Wells had himself a strong sophomore campaign and looks to be on the rise heading into 2024. Last season, the back rushed for 1,045 yards on 152 carries and scored 10 touchdowns.
Demetrius Dowdy, Winder-Barrow: The running back put together a very nice sophomore season for himself. Dowdy finished carrying the rock 179 times for 1,013 yards and scored six times.
Deron Foster, Valdosta: The Wildcats running back did a nice job last season as a freshman, rushing for 912 yards on 144 carries and 12 touchdowns. Foster is a workhorse and should easily surpass the 1,000-yard plateau this fall.
