Ty Cummings Breaks Georgia High School Rushing Record
There is a new Georgia high school football single-game record holder for rushing yards, and his name is Ty Cummings.
Cummings, a senior at West Laurens High School, broke the previous mark of 608 yards set by Tyrese Woodgett of Coffee High School during the Georgia high school football playoffs last year.
Needing just 19 carries, Cummings ran for 615 yards to break Woodgett’s record. He finished the game with eight touchdowns, five of which came in the opening half of play.
West Laurens won a shootout over Baldwin, 70-55, to cement the game by Cummings even further. The mark obviously also gives Cummings the school-record for yards along with rushing touchdowns in one game.
Cummings found the end zone on incredible touchdown runs that covered 53 yards, 59 yards three different times, 75, 78, 86 and 91 yards.
Ty Cummings has Been a Force the Last Two Seasons on the Ground
On the year, Cummings has 1,332 yards rushing with 17 touchdowns. He has ran for 100-plus yards in four games, averaging over 15 yards per carry and 222 yards per game, adding another 52 yards and a touchdown in the passing game.
Cummings and West Laurens are now 6-0 on the year. They take on the Academy of Richmond County next Friday night after having a bye this week.
West Laurens went 8-3 a season ago, as Cummings led the offense with 1,765 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns. He posted over 160 yards per game and 9.5 yards per carry.