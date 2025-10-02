High School

Ty Cummings Breaks Georgia High School Rushing Record

West Laurens senior runs for single-game state-record 615 yards

Dana Becker

Ty Cummings of West Laurens set a new Georgia high school football single-game rushing record.
Ty Cummings of West Laurens set a new Georgia high school football single-game rushing record. / Georgia High School Association/X

There is a new Georgia high school football single-game record holder for rushing yards, and his name is Ty Cummings.

Cummings, a senior at West Laurens High School, broke the previous mark of 608 yards set by Tyrese Woodgett of Coffee High School during the Georgia high school football playoffs last year.

Needing just 19 carries, Cummings ran for 615 yards to break Woodgett’s record. He finished the game with eight touchdowns, five of which came in the opening half of play.

West Laurens won a shootout over Baldwin, 70-55, to cement the game by Cummings even further. The mark obviously also gives Cummings the school-record for yards along with rushing touchdowns in one game.

Cummings found the end zone on incredible touchdown runs that covered 53 yards, 59 yards three different times, 75, 78, 86 and 91 yards. 

Ty Cummings has Been a Force the Last Two Seasons on the Ground

On the year, Cummings has 1,332 yards rushing with 17 touchdowns. He has ran for 100-plus yards in four games, averaging over 15 yards per carry and 222 yards per game, adding another 52 yards and a touchdown in the passing game.

Cummings and West Laurens are now 6-0 on the year. They take on the Academy of Richmond County next Friday night after having a bye this week. 

West Laurens went 8-3 a season ago, as Cummings led the offense with 1,765 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns. He posted over 160 yards per game and 9.5 yards per carry.

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

