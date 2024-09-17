Vote: North Georgia high school football Player of the Week (9/17/2024)
It's hard to believe but we are closing in on the midway point of the 2024 Georgia high school football regular season, which seems like it just got underway. With each passing week the stakes rise and the performances, it seems, are rising as well.
This past weekend was another great example of the caliber of play in the Peach State and we invite you to review our list of candidates below and vote for your choice for this week's North Georgia High School Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Zayden Cook of Chattooga.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Tommy Lafayette, North Gwinnett
Brookwood didn’t have an answer for Bulldogs senior running back Tommy Lafayette last Friday night. The senior rushed the ball 32 times for 198 yards and scored four touchdowns in their 36-10 win over the Broncos.
Dashaun Williams, Hiram
The Hornets scored a big 41-28 win over Cass last Friday night and senior running back Dashaun Williams was a big reason why. He carried the ball 18 times for 171 yards and scored four touchdowns in the win.
Jayden Cruz, Sonoraville
Phoenix junior running back Jayden Cruz was a force in their 28-7 win over Coahulla Creek. He rushed for 169 yards on 12 carries and scored two touchdowns in the win.
Kimauri Farmer, Carrollton
Trojans junior running back Kimauri Farmer came up huge in their 45-16 win over Gainesville. He rushed 15 times for 152 yards ands scored two touchdowns in the win.
Jahsaun Clarke, Norcross
Blue Devils senior running back Jahsaun Clarke was a man on a mission in their 35-21 win over Duluth last Friday night. He carried the ball 14 times for 226 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
Mason Bryant, Paulding County
Patriots senior quarterback Mason Bryant was nearly unstoppable Friday night in a 53-13 win over South Cobb. He completed just nine passes, but threw for 358 yards and five touchdowns.
Carson Callihan, Fannin County
Rebels senior running back Carson Callihan had himself a great night running the ball. He rushed for 129 yards on just six carries and scored two touchdowns in a 42-0 shutout of Coosa.
Bristan Derocher, Mount Vernon
Mustangs running back Bristan Derocher rushed 13 times for 167 yards and scored four touchdowns in a 57-20 win over BEST Friday night.
CJ Wiley, Milton
Eagles standout wide receiver CJ Wiley was instrumental in them securing a 28-14 win over Blessed Trinity last Friday night. The senior caught four passes for 136 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
Parker Carlton, North Hall
Trojans junior running back Parker Carlton was a hard man to stop in their 28-14 win over Chestatee last Friday night. He ran the ball 15 times for 127 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
Jackson Cook, South Gwinnett
The Comets didn’t win the game against Valdosta, but they got a standout performance from senior wide receiver Jackson Cook, who hauled in five receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown. His longest reception of the night went for 98 yards.
Josiah Abdullah, Woodward Academy
The War Eagles beat Shiloh 21-6 last Friday night and senior wide receiver Josiah Abdullah was a big reason why. He caught five passes for 96 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
Luke Mobbs, Jackson County
Panthers senior linebacker Luke Mobbs was a force in their 21-7 win over Madison County last Friday night. He led the way with a game-high 19 tackles, including 12 solo. Two of his 19 tackles went for a loss.
Tyon Coe, Cartersville
Purple Hurricanes sophomore running back Tyon Coe made the most of his rushing attempts Friday night. He carried the ball just four times, but rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns in a 43-13 win over Dalton.
Elijah Green, Marietta
Blue Devils junior wide receiver Elijah Green had himself a great night against Etowah. He hauled in five passes for 114 yards and scored a touchdown in a 34-0 win.