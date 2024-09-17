Vote: South Georgia high school football Player of the Week (9/17/2024)
The midway point of the 2024 Georgia high school football regular season is nearing and the top performances continue to roll in across the state.
This past weekend was was no different and we invite you to review our list of candidates below and vote for your choice for this week's South Georgia High School Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Todd Robinson of Valdosta.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jeanarion Kamga, Westside-Augusta
Patriots senior running back Jeanarion Kamga couldn’t be stopped in their 34-14 win over Hephzibah. He carried the ball 20 times for 222 yards ands scored three touchdowns in the win.
Dominique Bell, Westover
Patriots junior running back Dominique Bell did virtually all of the scoring in their 44-7 win over Griffin last Friday night. He rushed 29 times for 161 yards and scored five touchdowns in the win.
Zo Smalls, Savannah Christian
Raiders senior running back Zo Smalls couldn’t be stopped in their 28-7 win over Fellowship Christian. He carried the ball 26 times for 234 yards and scored a touchdown in the win.
Marvis Parrish, Lowndes
Carrying the ball just five times, Vikings senior running back Marvis Parrish made the most of his opportunity. He took those five handoffs for 100 yards and scored two touchdowns in a 35-13 win over Kell Friday night.
Javarris Warner, Troup County
Tigers sophomore running back Javarris Warner was a key piece in their 24-17 win over Mary Persons. Warner carried the ball 17 times for 122 yards and scored a touchdown in the win.
Joshawia Davis, Bowdon
Red Devils running back Joshawia Davis couldn't be stopped in their 35-21 win over Heard County. He rushed for 127 yards on 20 carries and scored two touchdowns on the night.
Jayden Futrell, Harlem
Bulldogs junior wide receiver/cornerback had himself a night in their 17-14 win over Baldwin. He caught four passes for 31 yards and a touchdown and also intercepted two passes on defense to help secure the win.
Joshua Troupe, Richmond Hill
Wildcats senior running back Joshua Troupe didn’t break any records on the ground in their 42-0 shutout of Wayne County, but he did make the most of his opportunities. He carried the ball six times and scored three touchdowns in the win.
Dabvn Wadley, Toombs County
The Bulldogs rushed for five touchdowns as a team, and senior Dabvn Wadley did most of the dirty work, rushing the ball 22 times for 167 yards and a score in a 56-18 win over Charlton County.
Jayden Murphy, Southeast Bulloch
Yellow Jackets junior running back Jayden Murphy put together a great night on the ground rushing for 162 yards on 13 carries and scoring two touchdowns in a 35-13 win over Johnson.
Emerson Lewis, Calvary Day
Cavaliers sophomore cornerback Emerson Lewis had a night to remember. The sophomore intercepted two passes to help lead them to a 48-8 win over Windsor Forest.
Elijah Brown, Liberty County
Albeit a losing effort, it wasn’t because of a lack of effort from junior running back Elijah Brown, who carried the ball 12 times for 104 yards and a touchdown in a 22-14 loss.
Grant Moore, Brunswick
Pirates junior quarterback Grant Moore was very efficient in their 48-14 win over Evans last Friday night. He completed 14 of his 17 pass attempts for 260 yards and tossed four touchdowns in the win.