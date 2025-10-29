Legendary Quarterbacks Who Have Shaped the Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco Rivalry
If you know anything about the Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco Rivalry, also known as the best high school football rivalry in America, you know that both programs have produced high level quarterbacks both on and off the field.
Where Legends Are Made
This rivalry has been dynamic for the past decade and these two national powerhouses have solidified their names nationwide behind the play of the brilliant quarterbacks who have competed in this matchup.
Everyone across the country knows when it's Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco anything can happen. Over the past decade, we've seen incredible quarterback matchups in these games and just like the song by Sam Tinnesz says, "This is where legends are made."
Mater Dei Quarterbacks Over the Years
JT Daniels
When it comes to Mater Dei quarterbacks, JT was a leader on and off the field during his reign, or as we call it, the "JT Era" at Mater Dei. He showed everyone what Mater Dei's "Pride, Poise and Courage" was all about.
In the 2017 season, Daniels led the Monarchs, alongside an incredible offensive line, led by Tommy Brown and Chris Murray, running backs including Christ Street and Shakobe Harper, and wide receivers such as Detroit Lions' star Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Kansas City Chiefs Nikko Remigio and Bru McCoy. It was hands down the best high school football team the nation had ever seen as they took home the Mythical National championship. That team never trailed in a single game throughout the season, as Daniel threw for 4,123 passing yards and 52 touchdowns. He later went on to win the Gatorade Boys National Player of the Year award.
At the time of the state championship game, on December 16, 2017, JT Daniels was considered a junior. Six days later, on December 22, 2017, Daniels announced that he was reclassifying to the Class of 2018 and began his well traveled college career at USC. That cleared the way for the start of the Bryce Young era with the Monarchs, as he transferred in from Cathedral High School in Pasadena.
Bryce Young
If you know anything about Bryce Young you know he always has a smile on his face and when he was handed the torch to take the reigns under center for Mater Dei, many people counted him out.
Many didn't believe that Young would be able to lead the Monarchs, especially following the 2017 season the team had under Daniels. Boy, Bryce sure did prove everyone wrong.
His quiet confidence and extreme leadership took high school football by storm during his junior year. The Monarchs shutout national powerhouse Bishop Gorman and defeated IMG Academy, 28-24. Against IMG, Young scored on a 5-yard TD run, with under a minute left, to snap IMG's 40-game winning streak. After that game, everyone was talking about how Young was different.
When it came time that season for the first matchup between Mater Dei and St. John Bosco, there was a lightning storm that pushed the game to the following day, on Saturday. The Braves under star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei came out on top this round, 41-18. As the tale of the tape goes, the Monarchs and the Braves met up again in the CIF Southern Section Championship and Bryce Young delivered the title for Mater Dei. Going into his senior season the nation couldn't wait for another DJ vs. Bryce extravaganza, and this season the tables had flipped, with Mater Dei winning the first round, but the Braves taking the second meeting in the CIF title game.
Young showed what running your own race was all about as he played with heart and dedication and showed what in meant to step-in and be a true leader, both on and off the field.
Elijah Brown
After going from JT Daniels to Bryce Young what will happen next? Well you get an Elijah Brown.
The first time we all saw Brown take the field under center it was during the pandemic, but there was something different about him. He had this cool, calm and collected approach. He was different than JT and Bryce, but still had that it factor that made everyone excited to go watch.
During Brown's time at Mater Dei, he had a 42-2 record with both of these losses coming against St. John Bosco. This made Brown the first Monarch quarterback to bring home multiple state titles during his Mater Dei reign. Over the course of four seasons, with his freshman season having five games due to the pandemic, Brown threw for 9,289 yards and 115 touchdowns.
Dash Beierly
Beierly was a senior transfer from Chaparral High School in Temecula, CA. Many were waiting to see how the transfer was going to matchup to the quarterback standard Mater Dei had established. Along with being the new guy on the block Mater Dei, had a new Coach in Raul Lara. If you know the Southern California football scene, you know a thing or two about Coach Lara and his Long Beach Poly days.
With something to prove, Beierly defeated Bishop Gorman, 31-15. Earning respect by beating a national power such as Gorman was exactly what he needed. Throughout the season, Beierly had established his dominance under center in a, "They not like us" fashion, throwing for 2,182 yards and 26 touchdowns, while punching in another five TDs on the ground. It all added up to a CIF state championship and a perfect 13-0 record for the Monarchs. What more could the team have asked for in a senior transfer?
St. John Bosco Quarterbacks Over the Years
DJ Uiagalelei
When you think about St. John Bosco football, one of the first names that come to mind is Mr. QB1– DJ Uiagalelei. With Uiagalelei's size and arm strength, he had many comparisons to Cam Newton.
Being a leader on and off the field was in Uiagalelei's blood. Every time he stepped on the field he made his presence known. One of his teammates even wrote an article about him and explained the importance of his leadership.
During his sophomore year, Uiagalelei was the backup to Re-Al Mitchell, but during the Braves' game against St. John's of Washington D.C., went down with an inury which led to the rise of Uiagalelei. During that game, he led the Braves to a 21-17 comeback victory, proving he had he strongest arm we've seen in a long time. In 2017, during the Bosco vs. Mater Dei rivalry game, it was JT vs. DJ. The Monarchs came home with the victory that season, but throughout the course of the next two seasons, Uiagalelei continued to establish himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the country.
Everyone knew and loved to go out and watch Uiagalelei. His rivalry with Young had tickets selling out in minutes. During his senior year, Uiagalelei couldn't have asked for a better way to end his high school career than brining home a CIF State Open Division championship. Uiagalelei established a legacy that would set the standard for Bosco.
Katin Houser and Pierce Clarkson
Following DJ Uiagalelei's final season, Bosco was in the position of wondering who's next. Katin Houser and Pierce Clarkson were next up for the job. Houser was a junior at the time and Clarkson was sophomore, so the Braves thought it was the perfect time to see what the split duo was all about.
Houser was a transfer from Liberty High School in Nevada and told multiple outlets that the main reason he came to St. John Bosco was to play big competition, especially in the rivalry games against Mater Dei. It was a true, "If you want to be the best, you have to play the best," statement. Throughout his time as a Brave, Houser threw for 2,051 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for six scores.
Clarkson is the son of quarterback guru Steve Clarkson, who is known having his hands in the success of Ben Roethlisberger, Matt Barkley and Tim Tebow. So, if anyone had something to prove, it was Clarkson. During his sophomore and junior seasons, Clarkson split time with Houser. In 2022, Clarkson and the Braves had a statement 45-0 win over Serra (CA), bringing home a CIF Open Division State Championship.
Caleb Sanchez
When one talks about being patient and waiting your turn to get the chance to play under center at a national powerhouse, Caleb Sanchez is the first person that comes to mind.
Sanchez had been grinding, waiting his turn for quite sometime, and during his senior season he took the reigns by storm. When Sanchez stepped on the field, many wondered how he was going to handle the pressure, especially when it came to facing Mater Dei. In the end, his hard work, loyalty and dedications to his brothers paid off.
Everyone will remember the day Sanchez stood under center during the first meeting of the epic Bosco-Mater Dei matchup. He and the Braves came out in true Bosco fashion, making a statement by shutting out the Monarchs, 28-0.
After the win he told me, "We got the W' and we are going to enjoy this but we know we'll see this guys again... and we'll be ready for that game as well." He also praised how incredible the defense was and that;s how Sanchez is – a selfless and humble leader on and off the field. In the second meeting, the teams faced off at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and this time Mater Dei took home the victory, but that didn't take away from the success Sanchez had during his senior year. It was inspiring to see someone loyal and patient be able to make statement wins throughout the season.
Matai Fuiava
Matai Fuiava began the season as the starting quarterback for the Braves, leading them to a hot 7-0 start. Playing 6-six games and missing one due to injury, Fuiava established his dominance on the field, throwing for 1,155 yards and 13 touchdowns. At midseason, Fuiava transferred to Hawaii powerhouse Kahuku.
The Rivalry Continues
On Friday night, October 31, 2025, the Mater Dei Monarchs and St. John Bosco Braves will take the field in spooky fashion. The Braves are in the midst of an electrifying 9-0 season, already shutting out four teams, and owning the No. 1 ranking in the High School On SI national high school football rankings. SJB has dominated every single team they've played, with the exception of No. 2 St. Frances (Md.), but the Braves did prevail, 21-14, in their matchup with the Panthers.
This team is led by Koa Malau'ulu, who has been absolutely entertaining to watch, and like we've mentioned many times, Malau'ulu and Madden Williams might just be the best duo in high school football this season.
Ryan Hopkins and Mater Dei are coming off a 40-7 win over JSerra. Despite their two loses this season, the Monarchs shouldn't be counted out just yet. Friday night will be a true test this season because as we know when it comes to this rivalry anything can happen.