Vote: Who has been the best freshman football player in Georgia so far in 2024?

We are just past the mid-point part of the 2024 high school football season here in Georgia and there’s no shortage of underclassmen performing at a high level. It’s no surprise that freshmen are showing out in Peach State as that’s been the case in the past many times over. This list of underclassmen features some of the top freshmen football players we’ve seen or have been on the rise in Georgia. Take a look at our list and vote for who you feel has been the top performing freshman high school football player in Georgia.
Here are the nominees:
Kamden Kendrick, QB, Union County
The signal caller has played really well through the first few games, completing 89-of-139 passes for 1,126 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Beckham Jarrard, QB, Statesboro
Another freshman signal caller that's played really well this season is Jarrard for Statesboro and he'sput up some solid stats. Jarrard has completed 76-of-122 passes for 833 yards and seven touchdowns.
Tristan Robinson, ATH, Brentwood
Robinson has played solid out of the backfield for Brentwood, rushing for 425 yards on 27 carries and scoring eight touchdowns.
Woodie Schettini, RB, Northgate
The Northgate running back has carried the rock 66 carries for 414 yards and scored four touchdowns. Is also averaging 6.2 yards per carry.
Xevien Brinson, WR, Arabia Mountain
Brinson has been one of the state's top freshman receivers this season, hauling in 20 passes for 290 yards and scored four times.
Asa Wall, LB, John Milledge Academy
The middle linebacker has been strong in the heart of the John Milledge Academy, making 44 total tackles and five have gone for a loss.
Titus Mapp Jr., LB, Stockbridge
Mapp Jr. has been a strong tackler for Stockbridge, making 39 tackles and five going for a loss so far this season.
Eli Hutchinson, LB, Aquinas
The Aquinas' linebacker has had a solid season at linebacker, totaling 35 tackles, three for a loss and one sack.
Maxx Chafin, DL, West Laurens
Chafin has been a menace coming off the edge this season, with the edge rusher compiling 14 tackles and four sacks.
Brian Bowman, DB, Temple
The defensive back has stood out among all freshmen, compiling nine total tackles and picking off three passes.
