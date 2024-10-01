GHSA officially extends regular season by one week due to Hurricane Helene: Report
It’s officially official: The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) high school football season will get an extra week.
According to a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Todd Holcomb, the GHSA has officially added an extra week to the regular season and the postseason will begin on November 15-16.
Per Holcomb’s report, the move was a solution for over 50 games that were postponed because of Hurricane Helene last week.
The GHSA state championships, scheduled to be played at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium from Dec. 16-18, will go on as scheduled with no changes.
Only one other time has the GHSA moved back the regular season at any point throughout, which per Holcomb’s report was in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Follow SBLive Georgia throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivega