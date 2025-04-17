Vote: Who is the 2024-2025 Georgia high school boys basketball AAAAAA Player of the Year?
The Georgia high school boys basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the coach of the year nominees.
High School on SI will nominate 10 coaches who they think will be the coach of the year in their respective Georgia High School Association (GHSA) classifications.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Voting will end on Friday, April 25 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time; Here are the nominees for the Class 6A boys basketball player of the year.
Bryson Jatta, Hillgrove, Guard (Freshman)
The 6'3 freshman guard averaged 16.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.8 steals per game to help lead Hillgrove to the state tournament this season.
Colbin Landrew, Wheeler, Forward (Junior)
The 6'6 junior wing led the Wildcats to a 29-3 record and captured their 10th state basketball championship in program history.
Chase Lumpkin, McEachern, Guard (Sophomore)
The 6'4 sophomore combo guard led the Indians to a 24-6 record this season and lost to Norcross in the regional semifinals.
Caleb Holt, Grayson, Guard (Junior)
The 6'6 junior guard led the Rams to the Class AAAAAA runner-up last month where they lost to Wheeler. Holt and the Rams also participated in The Throne National Championship where they lost to Brennan (Texas) in the quarterfinals.
Kam Jackson, Lowndes, Guard (Senior)
The 6'3 senior guard averaged 11.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game this season for the Vikings.
Tylis Jordan, Wheeler, Guard (Senior)
The 6'9 senior power forward and Ole Miss commit led the Wildcats to their fourth state championship in the last six years.
Jaron Saulsberry, Newton, Forward (Junior)
Saulsberry was named to the Region 7 All-Defensive Team and All-Region Team this season. Saulsberry currently holds offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Auburn, Georgia Tech, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, USC, and Virginia Tech.
Marcus Smith, Newton, Guard (Senior)
Smith is one of the top available point guards in the Southeast region. He is an elite defender that gets into the paint whenever he wants on offense and finishes through contact or creates for teammates
Connor Teasley, Norcross, Guard (Junior)
Teasley helped lead the Blue Devils to the Elite Eight this season.
Alex Young, Etowah, Guard (Senior)
Young was named to the Class AAAAAA, Region 5 Team where he helped the Eagles reach the Regional Final this season.
