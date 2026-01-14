Former Iowa High School Standout Leading Unbeaten Nebraska
A former Iowa high school basketball standout has found a home at Nebraska.
Pryce Sandfort, a Waukee Northwest High School graduate, transferred to the Huskers and Fred Hoiberg after starting out his college career at Iowa.
Sandfort, a junior, is averaging 16.4 points with 4.6 rebounds and over two assists per game. The 6-foot-7 forward went for 28 points in a 90-55 win over Oregon on Tuesday night. He has scored in double figures in each of the last five games, having went for a career-high 32 in an 83-80 win over Illinois.
In his first two seasons at Iowa, Sandfort played in 65 games, averaging just over two points per game as a freshman and almost nine per game as a sophomore.
Pryce Sandfort Was Named Mr. Iowa Basketball As A Senior
Sandfort played his first two seasons at Waukee, winning a Class 4A Iowa high school boys state championship as a sophomore playing alongside Tucker DeVries and Omaha Biliew. His final two seasons were spent at Waukee Northwest, as he earned 2023 Iowa Mr. Basketball and multiple all-state honors.
Along with Iowa, Clemson, Drake, Seton Hall, Washington State and Nebraska offered Sandfort.
The eighth-ranked Huskers, who are 17-0 overall, face Northwestern on the road Saturday.