Former Iowa High School Standout Leading Unbeaten Nebraska

Pryce Sandfort, Huskers having memorable season

Waukee Northwest guard Pryce Sandfort (21) attempts to drive around Waukee forward Omaha Biliew (0) during the first quarter in the class 4A boys state basketball semi-final at Wells Fargo Arena Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa.
A former Iowa high school basketball standout has found a home at Nebraska.

Pryce Sandfort, a Waukee Northwest High School graduate, transferred to the Huskers and Fred Hoiberg after starting out his college career at Iowa.

Sandfort, a junior, is averaging 16.4 points with 4.6 rebounds and over two assists per game. The 6-foot-7 forward went for 28 points in a 90-55 win over Oregon on Tuesday night. He has scored in double figures in each of the last five games, having went for a career-high 32 in an 83-80 win over Illinois.

In his first two seasons at Iowa, Sandfort played in 65 games, averaging just over two points per game as a freshman and almost nine per game as a sophomore. 

Pryce Sandfort Was Named Mr. Iowa Basketball As A Senior

Sandfort played his first two seasons at Waukee, winning a Class 4A Iowa high school boys state championship as a sophomore playing alongside Tucker DeVries and Omaha Biliew. His final two seasons were spent at Waukee Northwest, as he earned 2023 Iowa Mr. Basketball and multiple all-state honors.

Along with Iowa, Clemson, Drake, Seton Hall, Washington State and Nebraska offered Sandfort. 

The eighth-ranked Huskers, who are 17-0 overall, face Northwestern on the road Saturday.

