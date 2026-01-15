Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? - Jan. 14, 2026
Central Florida girls’ basketball teams continue to pile up highlight-reel performances in 2026.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 13 athletes for Central Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week for games played Jan. 5-10, 2026.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 18. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Congratulations to the winner for games played Dec. 29, 2025-Jan. 3, 2026: Orlando Christian Prep G Brakayla Anderson.
London Lowe, G, Central Florida Christian Academy
Talented eighth-grader pumped in 21 points and recorded six steals to guide the Eagles past Holy Cross Lutheran Academy, 66-10.
Aracelis Cruz, SG/PG, Colonial
Scored 17 points, including four 3-pointers, and added three rebounds and three steals to power the Grenadiers past Cypress Creek (Orlando), 63-27, in the Think Pink Classic at Lake Highland Prep.
Alex Wolsonovich, PG/SG, Bishop Moore
Senior had 15 points, including three 3-pointers, and two rebounds to lead the Hornets past Bayside, 57-45.
Makayla Bell, SG/PG/F, Wekiva
Super senior had 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals to steer the Mustangs past Lake Nona, 50-25.
Cameron Jurena, C/F, East Ridge
Talented freshman scored 10 points and hauled down 12 rebounds for a double-double to march the Knights past Lake Minneola, 55-14.
Seriyah Savain, C, Lake Howell
Stellar 6-foot-1 sophomore scored 10 points and snagged 16 rebounds for a double-double to guide the Silverhawks past Winter Springs, 54-44.
Jamila Ray, F, Montverde Academy
The 5-foot-11 senior exploded for 24 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double to guide the Eagles past Ocoee, 57-41, in a battle of two of Florida’s best teams.
Chanel Mason, PG/SG, Eustis
Fantastic freshman had 14 points and three steals to power the Panthers past Mount Dora Christian, 48-46.
Narelis De Alba, PG, Sanford Seminole
Senior exploded for 22 points, including three 3-pointers, and added four assists and five steals to guide the Seminoles past Lake Brantley, 67-21.
Ella Cochran, PF, South Lake
Senior poured in 19 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for a double-double and added three steals to lead the Eagles past Lake Minneola, 57-24.
Ki’Asia Carter, PG/SG, Titusville
Fearless freshman had 17 points, eight rebounds, two assists and five steals to power the Terriers past East River, 40-37.
Madeline Bishop, SF/SG, Satellite
Senior poured in 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and added four rebounds and three steals to guide the Scorpions past Merritt Island, 54-32.
Jayda Lyles, G/W/PG, Heritage
Senior went wild, scoring 19 points, including six 3-pointers, and added six rebounds, three assists and three steals to power the Panthers past Satellite, 61-54.
