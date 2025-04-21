Vote: Who is the 2024-2025 Georgia high school boys basketball Class AAAAA Coach of the Year?
The Georgia high school boys basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the coach of the year nominees.
High School on SI will nominate 10 coaches who they think will be the coach of the year in their respective GHSA classifications.
Voting will end on Sunday, April 27 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time; Here are the nominees for the Class 5A boys basketball coach of the year.
Jason Slate, Alexander
The first-year head coach led the Cougars to a 22-8 record this season. The Cougars reached the Elite Eight before losing to Class AAAAA semifinalist Langston Hughes.
Allen Whitehart, Milton
Whitehart and the Milton Eagles finished the 2024-2025 season with a 21-8 record this season and reached the Sweet Sixteen before having their season come to an end against Woodward Academy.
Omari Forts, Tri-Cities
Forts and the Bulldogs finished the 2024-2025 season with a 26-6 record and won the Class AAAAA Championship with a 66-55 win over Woodward Academy back on March 7.
Anthony Thomas, Woodward Academy
Thomas and the Woodward Academy War Eagles finished the 2024-2025 season with a 27-5 record and finished as the Class AAAAA runner-up.
Wallace Corker, Dutchtown
The third-year head coach led the Bulldogs to their 10th consecutive state playoff appearance.
Chris Turner, Brunswick
The first-year head coach led the Pirates to a nine-win turnaround from 13 wins in 2023-2024 to 22 this season.
Charlemagne Gibbons, Gainesville
Gibbons led the Red Elephants to a 19-8 record this season.
Travis McDaniel, Winder-Barrow
The sixth-year head coach led the Bulldogs to a 26-4 record which tied their most wins in program history after winning 26 games in 2023-2024.
Austin Turner, Langston Hughes
The first-year head coach led the Panthers to a 24-8 record this season.
Dawson Wehunt, Rome
The first-year head coach led the Wolves to a 19-9 record this season.
