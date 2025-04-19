Vote: Who is the 2024-2025 Georgia high school girls basketball Class AAAAAA Coach of the Year?
The Georgia high school boys basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the coach of the year nominees.
High School on SI will nominate 10 coaches who they think will be the coach of the year in their respective GHSA classifications.
Voting will end on Friday, April 25 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time; Here are the nominees for the Class 6A girls basketball coach of the year.
Here are the nominees:
Tim Slater, Grayson
Slater led the Lady Rams to the Class AAAAAA Runner-up last month losing 59-56 to Newton in the State Championship game.
Jawan Bailey, Newton
The first-year head coach led the Lady Rams to their first state championship in program history last month.
Wes Willis, North Paulding
The first-year head coach led the Lady Wolfpack to a 26-3 record this season and reached the regional finals.
Brad Kudlas, North Forsyth
Kudlas led the Lady Raiders to a 30-1 record this season, with their lone loss coming in the state semifinals to Newton.
Gene Durden, Buford
Durden just finished his 20th season with the Lady Wolves completing the 2024-2025 season with a 25-3 record.
Susan Milam, Hillgrove
Milam just finished her 13th season as the head coach at Hillgrove High School where she has compiled nearly 200 career coaching wins. The Lady Hawks finished the 2024-2025 season with a 22-8 record.
Ashley Luke Clanton, Norcross
Clanton just finished her sixth season with the Lady Blue Devils where they reached the Elite Eight and finished the 2024-2025 season with a 22-6 record.
Derrick DeWitt, Marietta
The Lady Blue Devils played one of the toughest strength-of-schedules in the Peach State, finishing with a 15-14 record. Marietta was led by 5'9 freshman combo guard Leah DeWitt, who is the daughter of Coach DeWitt.
Clay Wages, Lambert
Not only was Wages the head coach of the Lambert High School boys basketball program, he also served as the girls basketball head coach. The Longhorns finished the 2024-2025 season with a 20-8 record.
Jeremy Huckaby, Mill Creek
The first-year head coach led the Lady Hawks to a 17-9 record this season, which marked the third straight year with 15+ wins in a single season.
