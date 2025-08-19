Vote: Who Is the Georgia High School Football Offensive Player of the Week? - August, 18, 2025
Each week of the Georgia High School football season, we will nominate deserving players for your consideration as the Georgia High School Football Offensive Player of the Week. Here are this week's nominees.
Voting ends on Aug. 24 at 11:59 p.m. PT and the winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Hudson Hulett, North Murray
Mountaineers quarterback Hudson Hulett was fantastic in their season-opening 49-42 win over Dalton, rushing for 342 yards and five touchdowns, and passing for 72 yards and another touchdown to finish his night with six total scores.
Caine Woods, Dalton
Catamounts quarterback Caine Woods did everything he could in a close 49-42 loss to North Murray, throwing for 359 yards and six touchdowns in the game.
Brayden Rogers, Woodland
Wolfpack quarterback Brayden Rogers was responsible for seven touchdowns in his season-opener, passing for 255 yards and five touchdowns, and rushing for 110 yards and two touchdowns in a win.
Woody Schettini, Northgate
Vikings running back Woody Schettini couldn’t be stopped in their season-opener, rushing 13 times for 252 yards and three touchdowns.
Turner Stevenson, Aquinas
Fightin’ Irish quarterback Turner Stevenson was dominant in his season-opener, passing for 348 yards and six touchdowns in a win.
Jack Rhodes, Aquinas
Fightin’ Irish wideout Jack Rhodes turned in a huge night, catching 10 passes for 228 yards and scoring four touchdowns in a win.
Jamarcus Harrison, East Hall
Vikings quarterback Jamarcus Harrison was deadly running the football in their season-opener, rushing 13 times for 215 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-21 win over Banks County.
Caden Waye, Ola
Mustangs running back Caden Waye was a workhorse in their season-opener, rushing 30 times for 205 yards and four touchdowns.
Kentavius Debruce, Coffee
Trojans running back Kentavius Debruce turned in a great night in their season-opener, rushing 20 times for 162 yards and four touchdowns.
Brayden O’Connell, Pike County
Pirates sophomore quarterback was great in their season-opener, passing for 240 yards and five touchdowns in a win.
Deron Foster, Valdosta
Wildcats running back Deron Foster was dominant in their season-opener, rushing for 131 yards and three touchdowns in a win.
Eli Beard, Lowndes
Vikings running back Eli Beard ran 20 times for 134 yards and scored three touchdowns in a season-opening victory.
Elijah Brown, Liberty County
Panthers running back Elijah Brown broke a 95-yard run in their season-opener. He finished his night with 215 yards and a touchdown.
Jitt Carr, Monroe Area
Purple Hurricanes’ Jitt Carr ran the ball 16 times for 201 yards and two touchdowns and also caught a pass for 24 yards in his season-opener.
Collins Price, Lassiter
Trojans wide receiver Collins Price could do no wrong in their season-opener, catching six passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns in a win.
Reante Byrd, Hephzibah
Rebels running back Reante Byrd turned in a big night in their season-opener, rushing 15 times for 189 yards and three touchdowns.