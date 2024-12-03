Vote: Who should be Georgia high school Athlete of the Week? (12/2/2024)
The state of Georgia is buzzing with excitement as football playoffs heat up and winter sports take center stage. We're spotlighting the top athletes across the state with our Georgia High School Sports Athlete of the Week poll. From record-breaking football performances to dominant displays on the basketball court, these nominees have set the bar high.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Tyrese Woodgett, Coffee Football
Woodgett shattered the GHSA single-game rushing record with 605 yards on just 19 carries, scoring seven touchdowns in a 72-48 win over Sequoyah. In one game, he accounted for more than half his season’s rushing yards.
Nick Woodford, Northeast Football
Woodford carried his team to victory against Fannin County with 35 carries, amassing 374 yards and four touchdowns.
Scott Stevens, Starrs Mill Boys Basketball
Stevens broke three school records in a stat-stuffed game: 41 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and six steals. He also set marks for most points in a game (41), most three-pointers made (8), and most points in a quarter (28).
Kijohn Braxton, Langston Hughes Football
Braxton was a defensive powerhouse, recording nine tackles and three sacks in a 28-12 win over Thomas County Central, holding a high-scoring team to just 12 points.
Timothy Bain, Tallulah Falls Boys Basketball
Bain’s all-around effort in a win over Franklin County included 22 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and nine steals.
Alex Sanchez, Grayson Football
Sanchez dominated the receiving game with five catches for 96 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Collins Hill.
Lydia Ledford, Buford Girls Basketball
Ledford showcased her versatility with a triple-double: 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 steals.
CJ Battle, McIntosh Boys Basketball
Battle delivered a career-best performance with 41 points, shooting 79% from the field, including 8-of-9 from beyond the arc.
Steven Jones, Douglas County Football
Jones led the Tigers' defense with a game-high 19 tackles in a win over West Forsyth.
Tre’Sean Williams, Dutchtown Boys Wrestling
Williams went 5-0 on the day, with none of his matches lasting more than 30 seconds, showcasing pure dominance.
C’India Dennis, Creekside Girls Basketball
Dennis excelled as a playmaker and scorer with 15 points and 11 assists in a win over Shiloh.
Lagonza Hayward, Toombs County Football
Hayward was unstoppable, tallying 159 receiving yards and three touchdowns on just six catches.
Gage Voyles, Coahulla Creek Boys Basketball
The 6’8" forward stuffed the stat sheet with 28 points, five assists, four rebounds, and four steals in a win over Signal Mountain.
Luke Nickel, Milton Football
Nickel threw for 327 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions, leading Milton to victory over Houston County.
Nimah Ibidunni, Alexander Girls Basketball
Ibidunni filled the stat sheet with 26 points, seven rebounds, four steals, and three blocks in a win over Newton.
Caleb Wilson, Holy Innocents Boys Basketball
Wilson flirted with a quadruple-double in a win over Newton: 18 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and seven blocks.
Brady Marchese, Cartersville Football
Marchese delivered with 180 receiving yards and three touchdowns on seven catches against North Oconee.
Cayden Benson, Creekside Football
Benson’s dual-threat performance included 150 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, 106 rushing yards, and a rushing score in a win over Eastside.
Gavin Markey, Jefferson Football
Markey dominated the ground game with 228 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries in a win over Cherokee Bluff.