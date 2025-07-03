Vote: Who is The Top Georgia High School Quarterback Entering the 2025 Season?
Who is the top high school quarterback in Georgia? There are many exciting signal callers set to lead their football team in the Peach State this upcoming season. Check out the voting poll at the bottom of the article and voice your opinion.
Here are the nominees. Voting concludes July 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Brodie McWhorter, (2026) Cass
McWhorter happens to be one of Georgia's best quarterbacks. Many of the Nation's top programs recruited McWhorter early on and for good reason. The 6'2 signal caller out of Kingston, GA is currently committed to Mississippi State and looks to build on his tremendous high school resume during his senior campaign.
Travis Burgess, (2026) Grayson
Burgess is an ultra-talented quarterback out of Grayson, GA who had a big splash in the 2024 season by capping off his season with a state championship. The towering signal caller threw for 2,255 yards, 23 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Burgess has recently committed to University of North Carolina.
Dayton Raiola, (2026) Buford
The Nebraska commit is coming into his second season as the number one signal caller at Buford. Raiola has an unorthodox arm talent that sets him apart from many and you can rely on him to really get the job done. The standout lefty is poised to have another big season as he finished last season with almost 2,000 yards passing. Raiola threw for 1,953 yards, 19 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Look for a big season from Raiola.
Kharim Hughley, (2027) Gainesville
Hughley has had a big off-season when it comes to the well-deserved attention from big time college programs. The 2027 four-star signal caller out of Georgia finished with a tremendous season last year throwing for 2,543 yards, 22 touchdowns and only two interceptions. A lot of eyes are on him going into this season and rightfully so. Hughley is going to have a big-time year.
Teddy Jarrard, (2027) North Cobb
Going into his third season as the starting quarterback, Teddy Jarrard is one of the more highly anticipated signal callers that people want to check out this fall. Jarrard had a strong season last fall throwing for 2,647 yards, 31 touchdowns and five interceptions. Jarrard has all of the ability you want in your quarterback and this year, all eyes will be locked in to see just how far this North Cobb team can go with Jarrard at the helm.
Caine Woods, (2028) Dalton
Caine Woods is one of the best young quarterbacks in the Peach State. Woods started last season as a first-year starter, and he showed a lot of promise during the season. He has proven that he can make the plays you need to be successful by getting the ball to his playmakers. Expect a big year for the 2028 quarterback out of Dalton, (GA).
Cayden Benson, (2026) Creekside
Cayden Benson had a big season in 2024 throwing for 2,395 yards, 30 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He finished the year as one of the most successful quarterbacks in the Peach State finishing near top 10 in passing yards. He is poised to have a huge year this season after having a strong off-season so far. Creekside has a ton of pieces and with Benson as the signal caller, big things can happen in 2025.
Michael "Mike" Johnson, (2026) Douglas County
Johnson is an ultra-talented quarterback out of Douglas County. Last season for the Dutchtown Bulldogs, Johnson had 2,700 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He's a true dual threat quarterback who can cripple a defense with his legs just as well as his arm. He has a strong IQ and shows to be an all-around player at the QB spot. He was All-Region offensive player of the year in 2024 and expects to add even more to his resume this fall. The 6'1 dual threat is currently committed to Utah.
Mason Holtzclaw, (2026) Carrollton
Holtzclaw is stepping into a role in which one of the top quarterbacks to ever come through the State of Georgia had. The former five-star QB Julian Lewis was one of the state's best signal callers and is now behind center at Colorado. It's a big challenge in itself to step into a program like Carrollton and be the leader. However, Mason Holtzclaw has quite the resume himself to be able to take on this challenge. The 6'4 205-pound QB will utilize his great abilities to try and help lead the Trojans of Carrollton back to the State title game in 2025. Holtzclaw holds several offers from the likes of Georgia Tech, Florida State, South Carolina, Kentucky and many more. Expect a big year from
Darnell Kelly, (2026) Langston Hughes
A magnificent quarterback in the state of Georgia at powerhouse program Langston Hughes is Darnell Kelly. Kelly is currently a three-star recruit who has been nothing short of spectacular since taking over. The Colorado State commit threw for 2,521 yards, 28 touchdowns and just six interceptions on the year at Peachtree Ridge. Look for Kelly to have a great season with Langston Hughes in which many thinks will be his best year.
Gavin Owens, (2026) Rabun Gap
Owens is an exceptional talent at the quarterback spot. He had a huge season last year for Rabun Gap throwing for 2,812 yards, 35 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He played at an all-time high level last season and expects to top that this year. He's a special talent currently committed to Memphis.
Harrison Faulkner, (2026) North Oconee
Harrison Faulkner is an excellent quarterback who is coming into this season as one of the best quarterbacks in the State. North Oconee relies on the Qb spot to be succesful and they ask a lot of him but he handles it like a professional. He takes his responsibilities and exceeds them by using a mix of his ability and in-game IQ to be able to be successful. The Georgia Southern commit is going to have a big-time season this fall.
Jayce Johnson, (2027) Lowndes
Four-star quarterback Jayce Johnson is one of the states best returning quarterbacks. He is super talented and is a guy who can lead his team very far based on his ability and the way he leads his team. Johnson finished last season with 1,799 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He is going to have a massive year this fall and there are a lot of eyes on him.
Derrick Baker, (2027) Milton
Baker is stepping into a role where one of the best quarterbacks in the state's history led Milton to the promise land back to back seasons. Luke Nickel who is now playing for Miami, locked up one of the best senior years for a quarterback. Much like Carrollton, a super talented quarterback is stepping into a role where Georgia legends were. However, its the new kid on the blocks turn. That "New Kid" is Derrick Baker who is as tremendous of a talent as you can have. He is expected to step in a create his own name and by doing that is doing what he is capable of doing and winning games. Baker has all of the talent and ability to make great things happen this fall and many expect big things from him.
Trace Hawkins, (2028) Calhoun
Hawkins is someone who has been special since his middle school days. Hawkins is an exceptional athlete, he's a basketball star and obviously a football star as well. What else is he? He's a state championship quarterback who accomplished capping off a freshman season with a victory in game 15. Needless to say, Hawkins has already accomplished so much yet hasn't yet reached his full potential which is special to think. He currently holds several offers, Auburn being one of them. Look out for a huge second year from the Calhoun signal caller.
Gavin Nuckolls, (2026) Northwest
Nuckolls is a guy who's had the experience being a three-year starter at Northwest. He was a part of a successful season, and he was a big reason for that throwing for 1,503 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions. Look for Nuckolls to have a big year while bringing his ability and experience to the table.
Braxton Anderson, (2026) Rome
Anderson had a major role in leading the Rome Wolves to another region championship victory last season. In the 2024 season, Anderson showed great ability through the air and on the ground. He showed a great deal of leadership and poise in games which elevated the game of his teammates. Anderson has a super high in-game IQ and his ability to accurately spread the ball around to playmakers and to move the ball down field is a special asset that he brings back into the 2025 season. He currently holds an offer, expect more to come. Many eyes will be locked in on him this season and you can expect for him to have an even greater season in 2025.
Jordan Do, (2026) Archer
Do is a spectacular quarterback in the 2026 class. He was top 10 in the State of Georgia with 2,639 yards passing. Do had 27 touchdowns and just four interceptions last fall. You can expect great things from Jordan Do this season as he plans to build on the previous year. A lot of eyes will be locked in on him this season at Archer.
Lyndon Worthy, (2027) Worth County
Lyndon Worthy is a great quarterback that displays a ton of athleticism. He is a pure athlete at the signal caller spot and is a guy who can really hurt a defense in all ways. Worthy passed for a whopping 3,408 yards, 37 passing touchdowns and throwing 10 interceptions. He finished top five in the state as a sophomore. Expect Worthy to have a spectacular season this year.
Aidan McPherson, (2027) Rome
When talking about athletic, dual threat quarterbacks in the Peach State you have to mention Aidan McPherson. He helped lead his Wolves to another region championship victory. He put on display throughout the season that he can make plays through the air and on the ground leaving defenses clueless on how to contain him, Expect a big junior year for McPherson.
Davis Strickland, (2026) Morgan County
Strickland had an amazing season last fall where he finished with 3,164 passing yards and 40 touchdowns. He stood out from having a year like that and all eyes will be watching Strickland to see what kind of year he brings out this fall. Expect major things from him this year.
James Mobley, (2027) Calvary Day
Mobley had a tremendous year in the 2024 season. He capped off the year with 2,259 yards passing and 36 touchdowns. He was an excellent talent who was very poised throughout the year. He is a quarterback you can expect to be very productive throughout the year.
Camren Hill, (2026) Thomasville
Hill is a four year starter and coming in with a ton of experiance. He finshied last season with 1,745 yards passing and 20 touchdowns. He's currently a three-star recruit. Expect a strong year from Hill this season as he brings his ability and experience to this upcoming season.
Stephen Cannon, (2026) Benedictine Military School
Cannon has a ton of experience under his belt coming into this fall as a starter for the third time. He capped off his year with 1,352 passing, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He's going to have a big year this fall. He holds several offers and is currently committed to Texas Tech.
Nate Russell, (2026) Cartersville
Nate Russell is a 2026 quarterback who has tremendous upside and is a guy who's been very productive. The 6'2 signal caller for the Canes has the arm talent that gives his team the edge on friday nights and has the ability to escape from pressure when needed. He's a smart quarterback who is going to have a big, big year this fall.
Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create engagement by the fans. Unless noted, there will be no awards for winning this voting. The focus here is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. Feel free to vote as many times as you want. Also, feel open to give your opinion on who you think should be a part of this list if not listed.
Make sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High school football in the state of Georgia happens to be right around the corner.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App